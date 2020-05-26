BREAKING: UCEAP Suspends All Fall Study Abroad Programs

This article is a part of our news series on the COVID-19 pandemic. For information on how to prevent the spread of the virus, click here.

The University of California Education Abroad Program has suspended all Fall 2020 study abroad programs due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Daily Californian. This comes after UCEAP suspended it’s Spring and Summer 2020 programs earlier this year.

UCEAP had initially announced on May 20 that with a handful of exceptions, all of its Fall study abroad programs would continue as planned. However, the May 26 decision to suspend all programs was made in part to the information and recommendations provided to the university from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

According to the article, students will not be charged cancellation or withdrawal fees. Additionally, some students may be able to transfer their applications for either the Spring or Fall 2021 terms. Students who had previously received financial aid for one of the suspended programs will be contacted individually with further information.

Study Abroad UC San Diego has confirmed that students will not be charged any fees for programs which are suspended pre-departure, and will be reimbursed any fees previously paid.

UCSD’s Global Seminars program, which is run separately from UCEAP, was also suspended for the 2020 term. Students interested in this program are encouraged to apply for the 2021 term when the application goes live on November 1, 2020.

The UCSD Guardian has reached out to UC San Diego for comment. This is a breaking story, and The Guardian will continue to monitor it as it develops.

Photo courtesy of Thomas Melville for sdnews.com.