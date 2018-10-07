UCSD Proposes Building Recreational Center at Gliderport

In July 2018, UC San Diego introduced the newest update of its ongoing University’s Long Range Development Plan, which includes the creation of a recreational facility at the Torrey Pines Gliderport. Funding for the plan has not yet been determined and is pending approval of the UC Board of Regents. The comprehensive nature of the project aims at providing additional student amenities while preserving the Gliderport as a historic landmark and space for public utility.

Though still in its preliminary phase, the tentative projections — which would only apply to the glider runway — include the construction of an exercise loop with a decomposed granite path and obstacle courses, a rugby field, two soccer fields, a staging area for construction and field operations, a water detention basin to account for runoff, and at least 300 parking spaces. Additionally, there is also the possibility of raising a building intended for staff offices and a restroom. Upon finalization of the feasibility study, the university must then acquire funding for the proposal to begin.

In an article published in La Jolla Light, Todd Pitman — UCSD Assistant Director in charge of Physical and Community Planning — noted the significance of adequate distribution towards the various uses of the land, saying, “The most important thing, from my point of view, is we are really truly trying to do the right thing with this land. We see our solution as a win-win for the site. Recreation is a big deal, and history is important, so our proposal overlaps with open-space planning and university planning.”

The UCSD Guardian spoke with Interim Senior Director of University Communications Laura Margoni who then provided a coordinated explanation on behalf of the evolution of the recreational center at the Gliderport as a part of the LRDP as a whole, and the role of contending parties in the developmental process.

The university also values the input of local organizations involved in protecting rightful use of the land such as Save Our Heritage Organisation and the Associated Glider Clubs of Southern California, engaging stakeholders in the elaboration of the project, and acknowledging the needs of the campus and community.

The Torrey Pines Gliderport is located in the California Coastal Zone. It is recognized in the State, National and San Diego Register of historic landmarks as early as 1992, and the recreational center would require review and approval by the California Coastal Commission.

As far as funding is concerned, the LRDP must be approved by the UC Regents, who are expected to meet in November of this year.

When asked how the breakdown of funding for the LRDP occurs, Margoni and the collaborating UC representatives gave the following explanation:

“The Regents do approve an entire LRDP (…). However, the LRDP does not itself ‘approve’ individual projects. Once funding is identified for a project, each project goes through its own individual review by the campus, and UC Regents when required.”

Actual implementation of the plan is foreseen for as early as 2020, due to current staging of construction equipment for the North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood that started in June.

UCSD students who commute and regularly utilize the Gliderport to park adjacent to campus would be the ones most affected by the new space.

Stephanie Begle, a Roger Revelle College junior majoring in Political Science/International Relations who commutes daily to campus and parks at the Gliderport, spoke to the Guardian on her concern of how this may impact parking.

“Building [the recreational center] at the Gliderport is going to take away a significant amount of free parking from UCSD students who park there because it’s a short walk to campus and may find the school parking permits too expensive,” Begle stated. “It’s free parking for the public and those who use the Gliderport. In a city where free public parking is already scarce, this poses a major con.”

Students who wish to voice feedback on the LRDP should remain alert for upcoming forums and surveys that will be conducted to provide information on individual projects as plans for funding release in the future.

photo from La Jolla Light