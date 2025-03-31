DISREGUARDIAN: Research budget cuts affect UCSD publications

As research at UCSD suffers under budget cuts, President Donald Trump has announced that research articles in UCSD-affiliated publications must be limited to three words per line.

Editor’s note: The following is a satirical article for The DisreGuardian, a series of articles published annually for The Guardian’s April Fool’s issue. Features will resume publishing normal content next week. NIH lost funding; research cut down. UCSD research impacted. Only three words in each line. Trump emphasizes efficiency in a quote. “No more research,” Trump said curtly. DEI, transgender research both impacted first. Word count next. RFK pitches in: “No like vaccines.” Vaccine and immunization likely impacted next.