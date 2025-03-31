The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

DISREGUARDIAN: Research budget cuts affect UCSD publications

As research at UCSD suffers under budget cuts, President Donald Trump has announced that research articles in UCSD-affiliated publications must be limited to three words per line.
Byline photo of Sydney McDonald
Sydney McDonald, Staff Writer
Mar 31, 2025

Editor’s note: The following is a satirical article for The DisreGuardian, a series of articles published annually for The Guardian’s April Fool’s issue. Features will resume publishing normal content next week.

NIH lost funding;

research cut down.

UCSD research impacted.

Only three words

in each line.

Trump emphasizes efficiency

in a quote.

“No more research,”

Trump said curtly.

DEI, transgender research

both impacted first.

Word count next. 

RFK pitches in: 

“No like vaccines.”

Vaccine and immunization

likely impacted next.

About the Contributor
Sydney McDonald
Sydney McDonald, Staff Writer
Hello! I am a second-year clinical psychology major! I hope to write quality stories and meet many interesting people through The Guardian!
