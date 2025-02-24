Recapping the 2025 Peachy SD Festival

Since moving to California, I’ve indulged countless times in the privilege of live music. I am someone who constantly has headphones on — so much so that my dad has often joked I’ll have premature hearing loss — but headphones don’t compare to seeing your favorite artists perform right in front of you. I am fortunate to have equally music-obsessed friends who share my appreciation for the thrill of performance, regardless of whether we know all the words. Our most recent experience took place at the Peachy Festival at San Diego’s SOMA.

I purchased my tickets back in November and impatiently awaited for Feb. 15 to arrive. The festival featured headliners George Clanton, Puzzle, and Enjoy, the latter two being solo acts of the twins from The Garden. The festival poster sported several other punk and rock bands I recognized, including: Saint Luna, flyingfish, Deceits, Midrift, Mind’s Eye, quannic, and more.

I was most excited to see George Clanton, who is known for his electronic and synthesized melodies. Much of his musical inspiration comes from bands like New Order and Portishead, as well as genres like shoegaze and grunge. By the time I arrived at SOMA around 7 p.m., quannic was finishing their uproarious set on the mainstage for their screaming and devoted crowd, while Midrift began to play on the sidestage. With a couple beers in hand, my friends and I made our way through fellow grunge enthusiasts all dressed in black and toward the front of the mainstage in preparation for Clanton’s set.

Clanton’s tracks played softly through the venue’s speakers as the crew began setting up, as Clanton himself walked back and forth across the stage, keyboard in hand. I recall squealing excitedly; it’s a surreal feeling to finally lay eyes on someone that only exists in your ears. Seeing his bright green hair and leather jacket only made me more eager to hear him play.

Clanton dazzled the crowd with his characteristically dreamy sounds. He further engaged the audience with a couple splashes of water from a plastic bottle, received with thrill by those in the splash zone, including me. After the first couple of tracks, he took a minute to joke about being nervous to get on stage, saying he had asked his mom for advice. To his question, “What if they don’t like the way my voice sounds?” she replied, “Son, you are special, and you are talented, and if they don’t respect you, they’re a bunch of [s—]!” And with that, he went right into another song, surrounded by cheers of encouragement.

As Clanton’s 30-minute set — much too short in my opinion — came to a close, I turned to my friend and told her, “I wish he’d play ‘Everything I Want’ — I love that song.” And almost as if he had heard me, the opening chords to the song began and were met with several screams from myself and the rest of the crowd. It was an unbelievable finish to an unbelievable performance. Don’t worry George, I think you are special and talented!

Following a short break after Clanton’s set, Puzzle graced the stage with his classic long blond hair and blazer. I discovered The Garden’s music a few years ago and separately started listening to both Puzzle and Enjoy before realizing they were the same people. Since starting their band nearly 15 years ago in Orange County, Wyatt and Fletcher Shears have opened the door for other small groups to explore punk and alternative rock, helping to pave the way for the genre here in Southern California.

Mosh pits quickly opened up as Puzzle’s alternative rock and synth-pop tunes shook the venue. At one point, I was even dragged backward and nearly trampled on the floor, but a kind stranger immediately helped me up, and I went on dancing like nothing had happened. In a loud, fast-paced environment like a punk concert, there is always a sense of community and camaraderie. Yes, everyone is there for the music, but they still hold equally high the value in keeping each other safe, so we can appreciate the music together. I spent the next two hours of the festival getting body slammed and my eardrums blown out, as is the nature of a punk-rock show, and it was a blast.

To close out the festival, Enjoy took the stage with explosive drums and bass. The crowd continued dancing in and around the pits, bobbing their heads and kicking their legs. Hair whipped all around as friends grabbed one another in pure euphoria. After the final song, sweaty fans made their way to the cool outdoors, ears still ringing and hearts pounding. The Southern California punk and rock music scene makes for all too “Enjoy-able” shows, especially in intimate venues like SOMA, and I’m grateful I had the chance to feel the fire with others just as passionate as I am.