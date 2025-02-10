Timeout: A brief recap of three stories from this week in the sports world

Trump’s executive order bans transgender athletes from women’s sports; NCAA updates policy

On Feb. 5, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” mandating that transgender athletes cannot participate in women’s and girls’ sports. The Trump administration that argues this order is consistent with Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally-funded education programs. In accordance with the new policy, the Department of Education has opened investigations against San Jose State University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association for suspected Title IX violations. Public schools — from kindergartens to universities — could lose funding if they violate the executive order. However, it is unclear how the executive order will be enforced, and legal challenges are imminent.

The NCAA seemingly complied with President Trump’s order on Feb. 6, amending its participation policy to restrict “competition in women’s sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth only.” Transgender student athletes may still practice with women’s teams, and compete and practice with men’s teams. Despite significant press coverage, transgender athletes in college sports are incredibly rare; in December, NCAA President Charlie Baker told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he was aware of 10 transgender athletes out of a total of 530,000 competing in NCAA sports.

Dončić-Davis swap headlines NBA Trade Deadline

Reports of the NBA’s death were greatly exaggerated. Basketball transactions dominated Super Bowl coverage last week, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers’ blockbuster acquisition of Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks for a package that includes nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis. Barring extraordinary circumstances, Dončić now becomes the future of the Lakers franchise; at only 25 years old, the Slovenian guard is already a five-time All-NBA selection. The trade is a head scratcher for the Mavericks, who apparently plan to build around veterans Davis — who has already suffered an injury — and Kyrie Irving over concerns about Dončić’s conditioning.

Other players on the move include Jimmy Butler (Golden State Warriors), Andrew Wiggins (Miami Heat), De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs), Zach LaVine (Sacramento Kings), Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors), Kyle Kuzma (Milwaukee Bucks), and Khris Middleton (Washington Wizards). While a rumored deal involving 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant never materialized, the 2025 NBA trade deadline will be remembered as one of the most active transaction periods in recent sports history. The Warriors’ last-gasp attempt at another Stephen Curry-led championship and the Spurs’ growing wealth of young talent are two storylines to pay attention to as the season unfolds.

Eagles win 2025 Super Bowl

As the old adage goes, “Defense wins championships.” The NFL’s oft-cited saying rang true on Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs, 40-22. Two first-half turnovers — a pick-six by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean and an interception by linebacker Zach Baun — gave the Eagles a 24-0 lead at halftime. The Chiefs had earned 23 yards at halftime, the fewest ever in the first half of a Super Bowl since at least 1990. The onslaught continued in the second half; after the Chiefs failed to convert on fourth down with three minutes left in the third quarter, a Jalen Hurts deep ball to Devonta Smith all but ended the game. Kansas City scored their first touchdown with one minute left in the third quarter, but it was too little, too late for Mahomes and company.

A fourth-quarter Eagles strip sack forced the Chiefs’ third turnover of the game — a stunning performance by the best defensive unit in the NFL. Philadelphia sacked Mahomes six times without blitzing, perhaps the greatest defensive display in recent Super Bowl history. The Eagles’ win prevented the first three-peat in major American sports since the 2000s Los Angeles Lakers. Jalen Hurts deservedly won his first Super Bowl MVP, passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown. Philadelphia enters the 2025 offseason with their second Super Bowl ring in franchise history; the Chiefs, meanwhile, will have to contend with an aging core in their quest for another championship next season.