Celebrating the holidays in San Diego

As Fall Quarter comes to an end and finals approach, the chillier weather brings a festive atmosphere to San Diego. From the street to the beach, holiday decorations, baking smells, and Christmas carols are present everywhere you go. It’s inevitable to be filled with joy; after all, it is the beginning of the most wonderful time of year.

Wintertime is often associated with cold, snowy weather and warm homes. Unfortunately, San Diego does not fit this stereotype. Instead, our beach town has its own unique winter aesthetics. Here are six ways to help you experience holiday joy to the fullest in San Diego.

Seeing “The Nutcracker”

As we approach the holiday season, there is nothing that gets me more in the mood than “The Nutcracker.” As one of the first ballet shows I watched as a child, it holds a very special place in my heart — I am probably not the only one who associates Christmas with the melody of “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” This year, “The Nutcracker” ballet is returning to the San Diego Civic Theatre from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23. Tickets are currently on sale, starting at $42. I’ve already booked mine!

Even if you are not a ballet fan, there are still ways to feel the Nutcracker magic. “The Nutcracker” ballet was adapted from a novella by E. T. A. Hoffman titled, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” and it is a magical story worth diving into. Don’t forget that even a little Nutcracker decor can bring joy into your home.

Ice-skating on the beach

I personally love ice skating; it always feels like a trip back to childhood. Ice skating across the beach is an experience you can only find in a handful of places around the world. Hotel del Coronado’s Skating by the Sea is one of these locations, which, in my opinion, has one of the most festive Christmas decorations in the city. If you haven’t checked it out yet, I highly encourage you to do so.

Visiting Christmas villages

A visit to Christmas villages or markets near you is sure to sprinkle joy into a cold winter morning. Besides their warm and merry atmosphere, these villages are also host to many festive foods and treats, live performances, shops offering beautiful gifts, and just about anything to fill your heart with holiday cheer. Two that I cannot wait to visit this year are Coastal Christmas Del Mar, which will be opening its doors on Dec. 13, and the Holiday Market at Petco Park, which will be open from Dec. 5 through Dec. 27.

Holding Christmas gatherings

Nothing warms you up on cold winter nights in San Diego like being with your loved ones, so hosting a holiday dinner party with your family and friends is always a good idea. If you’re in a fun-loving mood, you can spice things up with a Christmas-themed game night. I personally love Secret Santa or playing Christmas editions of board games. If you prefer a cozier atmosphere, you could also have a holiday movie night. Two of my all-time favorite Christmas-themed movies are “While You Were Sleeping” and “Serendipity.” If you haven’t watched those yet, I envy you — I would love to watch two of the most spellbinding films for the first time again.

Enjoying wintertime sweets

To be honest, I don’t have much of a sweet tooth, but when it comes to holiday treats, it’s a completely different story. Even the taste of a simple hot chocolate is more romantic this time of year, especially with a sprinkle of crushed peppermint candy cane on top. A few of my favorite holiday treats are apple crumbles, gingerbread cookies, peppermint bark, mince pies, and butter cookies. If you enjoy baking with your loved ones, making holiday treats with them might be the perfect Christmas activity for you. On the other hand, fancy cookie boxes bought from a market can bring a vintage Christmas vibe. Either way, all treats taste better with the holiday season love.

Writing and sending seasons greetings

Speaking of vintage Christmas vibes, writing cards is one of my all-time favorite activities. It may sound old school, but I like the romantic mood it puts me in. Instead of copying and pasting the same text message, spend some time picking out beautiful Christmas cards and writing personal letters to your favorite people. Sending them through the mail feels that much more special — also, it might even make you feel like a time traveler. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to send out traditional Christmas greetings this year.

Whether you are going out to ice-skate or staying in to watch a movie, holiday cheer will be sure to find you in its many forms. San Diego might not be a traditional winter wonderland, but there are still ways to make the most out of this delightful time of year and bask in the holiday cheer.