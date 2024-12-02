10 La Jolla small businesses with the best gifts

If you’re anything like me, gift guides and holiday wishlists have taken over your social media feed these past few weeks. With Finals Week and winter break fast approaching, I felt like time was running out for me to get my gifts in order. I strolled around La Jolla Cove and browsed Etsy for hours, frantically searching for unique, personalized gifts for my loved ones. After extensive research (aka, shopping), I have found the best local spots with gifts guaranteed to please everyone on your list. Supporting small businesses and local entrepreneurs is important, especially during the holidays when massive corporations are fighting tooth and nail for your money, so I encourage you to check these places out!

Warwick’s – For the bookworm or the aspiring artist

As the country’s oldest family-owned bookstore, Warwick’s is the perfect blend of the nostalgic and the modern, with rows of bookshelves featuring new releases, beloved classics, and aesthetically pleasing coffee table books. Buying someone a book that reminds you of them, or the next book on their TBR list (courtesy of GoodReads), is a thoughtful way to make reading a shared experience, or, you could even buy two copies of the same book and read it together!

Not feeling book-ish? Their wide array of art supplies and journals is perfect for your artsy friend who needs an outlet for their school-induced stress. Have a loved one who takes pride in their eccentric home decor? Warwick’s quirky knick-knacks and holiday decorations are guaranteed to put a smile on their face. Some of my favorites are the pet-shaped hair clips ($27), geode ring dishes ($11), and teacup-inspired clocks (~$100).

PARU – For the tea aficionado

After bonding over their shared love of tea while studying abroad in Japan, co-founders Amy Truong and Lani Gobaleza opened PARU in 2017 to bring relaxing tea experiences to San Diego. Hailed by my friends as the best matcha spot in the city, PARU specializes in high-quality loose-leaf teas, including blue chamomile and milky oolong, as well as matcha and hojicha powders. For anyone looking to elevate their at-home beverage routines, check out PARU’s mini teapots ($29), ceramic tea bowls ($42), or beloved ceremonial matcha powders ($45).

Au Savon de Provence – For the luxurious homebody

This French store sells handmade products for all of your skin and body care needs. Shop their delicious-smelling bar soaps ($7), candles inspired by French and Californian cities ($21), and beautiful towels and linens (prices vary). After choosing your recipient’s favorite scents, add on a fun bathtub-shaped soap dish or decorative metal travel tin to make this gift portable and personalized.

Mitch’s Surf Shop – For the outdoorsy adventurer

Any beach-goer or nature enthusiast would love to sport apparel from this iconic San Diego surf shop. My favorite items are the beanie ($28) and sherpa hoodie ($75), which will help your loved one achieve the cozy but cool Southern California-inspired look. (Bonus points for the fashionistas out there: this hoodie was featured in Vogue!)

Looking to get in the water but don’t want to splurge on a surfboard? Mitch’s also offers daily rentals of surfboards, stand-up paddle boards, snorkeling gear, and wetsuits. Save up for a sunny day and treat your loved one to an experience they’ll never forget.

Here are some other activities to give the priceless gift of time spent in nature:

Trilogy Sanctuary is a gorgeous rooftop cafe that offers aerial yoga classes ($32). La Jolla Kayak leads tandem kayak tours, perfect for you and a loved one to explore the sea caves ($78). San Diego Botanic Garden is a relaxing spot for a nature walk if you’re feeling adventurous and want to head up to Encinitas ($12 with student ID).

Cafe gift cards – For the coffee lover who already has everything

When all else fails, you can never go wrong with some good coffee. Here are a few of my favorite cafes in La Jolla:

Il Giardino di Lilli has delicious homemade pastries and an outdoor seating area that transports you straight into an Italian garden. Brick & Bell Cafe offers yummy scones and drinks perfect for a nearby beach stroll. Pinpoint Cafe (at Scripps Institution of Oceanography) is my favorite place to study near campus for its ocean views and delectable acai bowls.

Shopping small is a fun and easy way to give back to the La Jolla community this holiday season. Happy gifting!