Women’s volleyball upsets top-ranked UC Davis

The scoreboard read 16–15 in the fifth set, with only 1 more point needed for a Triton victory. Looking past the heavy pressure, UC San Diego’s sophomore defensive specialist Iris Canko proceeded to the line and delivered what could be the final serve of the game.

Friday evening’s match was nothing short of extraordinary. UCSD’s women’s volleyball (14–9, 8–4 Big West) took on UC Davis (14–7, 9–3 Big West) at LionTree Arena with hopes to defeat the same Aggies that beat them 3–0 earlier in the season. In a surprise victory, the Tritons demolished the Aggies’ nine-game winning streak in five sets (25–22, 18–25, 25–14, 23–25, 17–15).

“[Prior to the game], our expectations were to win. We believed that we could do that [because] we’ve been competing at a high level the past couple of weeks. I was very excited about how we executed and how we played tonight,” Head Coach Melanie Greene said in a postgame interview with The UCSD Guardian.

The first few rallies resulted in a discouraging 1–6 score for UCSD. However, things began to turn around for the home team when senior middle blocker Emily McDaniel consecutively hit for one point and then blocked for another. Riding this momentum, graduate outside hitter Kylie Pries executed a pivotal kill for the Tritons, setting the tone of what was to come.

“This team is resilient, and that’s for sure,” Greene said. “I feel like I’m not panicked or worried when we get down points because I know that [the team] has a way of fighting their way through it.”

As the first set continued, the Tritons were cornered into a daunting 5-point deficit. Luckily, the offensive capabilities of Pries and junior middle blocker Jasmine Saran combined with freshman defensive specialist Paulina Baillie’s skillful coverage produced an uninterrupted 8-point scoring streak. The Aggies ended the run with a score of their own, but by then, the Tritons only needed 1 point to win the set.

The pressure built as the Aggies served to Pries, whose pass to freshman setter and opposite Audrey Hollis turned into a clean hit by Saran. Davis attempted to recover and return the ball, but their excessive aggression led to one last out-of-bounds spike that was dodged by Baillie.

After winning the first set in such a surprising fashion, the Tritons marched into the next with an air of confidence. The Tritons went toe-to-toe with their opponent early in the second, but the Aggies wouldn’t put up with the closeness for long. Although it started slow, the Davis offense pushed forward and created an insurmountable gap on the scoreboard.

Key highlights such as McDaniel’s crowd-erupting kills and Baillie’s suspenseful digs kept the team far from a blowout, but defeat in the second set was imminent. The set closed with the Aggies scoring 3 consecutive points, earning the last because of the Tritons’ own out-of-bounds strike.

With the overall score now tied, both teams hoped to capitalize on the third set to display their dominance. Greene spoke on the offensive strategy that the team started the set with.

“[We knew that] our defense can only do so much. We had to put points on the board with our offense to really bring it. Our setter did a great job distributing and getting our hitters one-on-one, where they could really put the ball away,” Greene said.

Saran returned to the court in the third set and electrified the crowd by slamming the ball into Aggie territory, helping establish an early lead for the Tritons. Along with the set-to-set improvement with their hitting, Triton blockers created fortified walls that suffocated opposing hits. These crucial enhancements helped the team take the third set in commanding fashion.

Compared to the relative ease of the previous set, the fourth set would prove to be a bigger challenge. The round started with the Tritons at a hefty disadvantage, unable to meaningfully counter Davis’ ever-growing attacks. Even after two early time-outs, the Tritons struggled to find their footing.

Despite the challenges presented by the Aggies, the Tritons put up their best fight. The quality of play ramped up when Pries pulled off a crucial ace for the team. A series of back-and-forth serves, kills, and digs tired both rosters until the scoreboard read 23–24. With an open window for victory, the Tritons started the following rally with a promising serve, only for a rogue ball to fly through their blocks. Alas, the set went to the Aggies, and the match was tied.

The Tritons had a rocky start to the fifth set, forcing them to play from behind again. However, the team faced the pressure head on and fought to gain ground.

“The team has been in that tough spot in the fifth set a couple of times,” Greene said. “We’ve been pretty successful winning when we’re neck to neck and back to back because the team knows to never quit.”

The Tritons played their toughest ball yet, leveling the playing field with each point. What once looked like a surefire Aggie victory was now anyone’s game, and the Tritons did everything to make it their own. Possession of the ball switched with every rally, and the tension grew as each team pulled the momentum in their respective directions.

After the smoke cleared, the scoreboard read 14–15 with the ball in the Aggies’ hands. One hit and the game was over, but the pressure proved too heavy for the Aggies as they served the ball out of bounds. The Tritons served next, and the Aggies were unable to recover, giving the home team their first lead of the final set.

Canko stepped to the line to deliver the final serve. With the ball on its way, she raced forward to receive the Aggies’ returning attack. Baillie gets the ball and bumps to Pries, who sends one last dagger into Davis’ territory.

“The team has a belief, and they call it ‘the perfect faith.’ They believe, understand, and know the outcome of a game … [which] is that they’re going to win, and so the in-between doesn’t matter as long as they keep fighting and trusting in the result,” Greene said.

A day after this momentous upset, the Tritons extended their winning streak by defeating UC Riverside for the second time this season, dismantling the Highlanders 3–0 (25–21, 25–18, 25–21). The Tritons are set to continue their winning record against UC Irvine (14–9, 8–4 Big West) at LionTree Area on Friday, Nov. 8.