Uniqlo at UTC: fashionably late, or just in time?

If there’s one thing that I cannot live without, it’s the store that makes up 75% of my wardrobe — Uniqlo, the Japanese-owned streetwear brand that has taken the Asian-American college population by storm. Many seem to share this sentiment, as hundreds gathered at 10 a.m. for the grand opening of Uniqlo’s new flagship location at Westfield UTC last Friday. The new store, part of a chain of openings in California, is the first Uniqlo in San Diego and the largest location on the West Coast, measuring at 20,000 square feet.

When I arrived at 8 a.m., there were three separate lines stemming from the Uniqlo, one spanning all the way to the Macy’s on the other side of the mall Among the many moon bags, wide chino pants, and Keith Haring-inspired graphic tees in the crowd, there were also many UC San Diego sweatshirts. A group of UCSD students who had been waiting in line since 7:30 a.m., expressed their appreciation of the new location’s convenience.

“I shop whenever I’m somewhere where there is a Uniqlo store because my hometown doesn’t have any nearby,” said one UCSD student.

Other students were excited about finally having a Uniqlo in another major California city.

“The closest Uniqlo is in [Orange County]…,” said another. “It makes me feel a little bit more at home [that] it’s finally coming to San Diego.”

I absolutely shared their excitement. Personally, I was dressed in my “Cat Stone” shirt, black moon bag, and Guardian press pass.

I had been surprised that there was no Uniqlo in San Diego ever since I first started at UCSD in 2021. Back home in Seattle, I shopped at Uniqlo all the time, so I was curious what this new store would mean for students like me.

I asked the director of West Coast stores, Cassie Locsin, this very question.

“We have a lot of great basics at an affordable price point and really great everyday wear, which is what I think students want and need in their closets,” Locsin responded. “We’re just really excited to bring them that.”

At around 9:30 a.m., employees dressed in red and white checkered happi handed out green tea and pastries from a local bakery. Others lined up to perform a traditional Japanese taiko drum performance — they were amazing. With every thump, twirl, and jump, the hype and excitement continued to build.

With stomachs full of sweets and anticipation, the crowd eagerly waited as the opening time drew near. Several important figures, including the CFO of Uniqlo North America Alex Goldelman, presented the ribbon which would be ceremoniously cut to mark the official opening of the new store.

The countdown began, and when it struck zero, the doors opened, and the first wave of customers were welcomed in.

Upon entering the store, I immediately noticed how big it was. To the right, there was a large floor-to-ceiling cabinet of sweaters. Looking forward, I could see how deep it was. I felt like I was in a Costco. My local Uniqlo in Seattle didn’t even come close to this size.

Most of the items up for sale were part of their fall collection, with mannequins dressed up in wool cardigans and cozy, fluffy fleece. On the back wall, there were specially-designed shirts and other items drawn by local San

Diego artists Humberto Cruz, Hanna Daly, and Jojo Wang. Tees and totes featured colorful San Diego-inspired artwork and text.

Despite my excitement, I decided to spare my bank account from any impulsive purchases. As a long-time Uniqlo fan, this hurt my heart, but I had just bought a new cardigan, and I already felt set for fall. However, I did walk away with a free Uniqlo knot bag filled with all sorts of goodies, including a Uniqlo-branded notebook and

pen and some Japanese KitKats. They were given to the first 300 customers that entered the store.

I understand this may seem like a lot to welcome in a simple store, but the event’s atmosphere said it all. The smiles on students’ faces as they enjoyed the pastries and walked away with bags full of sweaters and free goodies only proved how excited they were to be part of this monumental event. Yes, the wait was long, but believe me, that won’t be the last time you’ll see me coming to UTC’s Uniqlo for some essentials.