To the stars with Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS world tour

As I stepped off the T train at Chase Center, I was transported into Olivia Rodrigo’s universe, where time slowed and everything sparkled in shades of purple. At every street corner, vendors waved sequined cowboy hats as fans rushed by, eager to enter the arena. By the main entrance, many fans lined up to indulge in the GUTS tour bus experience, while others stopped to snap pictures in front of any and all GUTS tour posters.

With PinkPantheress canceling the remainder of her tour, including her opening set for the GUTS tour, many were left wondering if there would be another opener, and if not, when Rodrigo would appear. Minutes before the supposed showtime, the crowd began counting down, only to be let down when 8pm passed with no indication of the show beginning. But nothing could dampen the Livies’ excitement; any promise of Rodrigo’s appearance led to screams that echoed throughout the arena, like when candles spelling out GUTS appeared on the big screen. The candles burned slowly, almost unobservable at first, but when the T toppled to the ground, another collective scream rose from the stands. Soon, all the letters had burned to the ground, the arena went dark, and electric guitars teased Rodrigo’s entrance.

Rodrigo riled up the audience with a rock version of “bad idea right?” letting her band shine as she danced around the stage in her iconic glittering two-piece outfit. She opened with three songs from GUTS before transitioning into a few ballads, including her breakout song “Driver’s License” which Rodrigo performed on the piano, in a similar fashion to her performance of the song during her SOUR tour. But since her SOUR tour, Rodrigo’s confidence and stage presence has skyrocketed. Over just two years, Rodrigo has mastered the art of onstage facial expressions, which is exhibited most fiercely as she mocks herself during “love is embarrassing”.

At just 21 years old, Rodrigo has reached a near-untouchable level of stardom. Still, she is known for her relatability, expressing the complexities of teenage angst, blind love, and heartbreak through catchy pop-rock melodies. Beyond teenage nostalgia, Rodrigo pulled at the audience’s heartstrings, both parent chaperones and 20-somethings alike, during her performance of “teenage dream”. As she sings about the insecurities and wishes of a teenager that are all-too familiar, old videos of Rodrigo as a child lit up the big screen. With videos of little Rodrigo singing and dancing, lyrics like “but I fear that they already got all the best parts of me” feel a little less biting, serving as a reminder to herself and the audience to be empathetic to oneself.

Aside from relatability, connecting with the fans has always been integral to Rodrigo’s success. And for her first stadium tour, Rodrigo (literally) went above and beyond to ensure every member of the audience felt seen. In the middle of her set, bright white stars descended from across the ceiling, followed by a giant purple crescent moon, which Rodrigo slowly climbed onto. As she sang one ballad from each album, “logical” and “enough for you”, the giant moon took her in a circle around the arena. Fans in the middle and upper sections of the arena screamed and waved as they belted along with the popular ballads, feeling closer to Rodrigo than ever. Every so often, Rodrigo would wave to the crowd with a cheerful hello that ignited more screams from every direction. Frequently throughout the show, she expressed immense gratitude to see such a full crowd, and as Rodrigo floated by with a bright smile, her appreciation for her devoted listeners felt deeply personal and undeniably true.

The screaming did not stop there; during the iconic scream at the end of “all-american b–”, Rodrigo tasked the audience with helping her yell as loud as possible. My ears rang as the stadium ignited into high decibel screams and laughter that quickly turned into cheering as Rodrigo ran off the stage, leaving her band to shred onstage.

The night ended with “good 4 u” and “get him back!”, two high energy hits for the encore. As Rodrigo danced around in a white tank top reading “bae area”, I could not help but smile, taking in the magic of Rodrigo’s performance. From quiet acoustic guitar performances, to rocking out with her band, and to laugh-worthy stories that transition into song performances, Olivia Rodrigo has perfected the formula for an exhilarating, yet heartwarming show.

Image courtesy of Rolling Stone