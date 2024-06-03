Dedrffgv my cat is walking on my keyboardkhkh as I’m typing thiddsfv, but I don’t want to make her djdhmove so here she’ll stay. Joining The Guardian in Fall 2022 was one of the best decisions I made at UC San ytkkloDiego, and I am very grateful for eredttrdxevery experience it’s given me.

I would like to thank Momma, Pop, Edyn, Matea, Grandma, and Nana for always supporting me; I could never have graduatedxfdcxf without you. I would also like to thank all my friends, both new and old, that have given me laughter and tears in the gyubest possible way. I would like to thank Marjorie and Elise for the opportunity you gave me and being amazing editors. And especially, I would like to thank the always-underrated copy team for giving me a home and allowing me to serve as associate editor, helping to make our articles fit to print lkllllland free of errors.

Goodbye andbmjokm God bless,

Chaz