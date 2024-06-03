Senior Sendoff: Chaz Cepielik-Weeks

Byline photo of Chaz Cepielik-Weeks
Chaz Cepielik-Weeks, Copy Associate Editor
Jun 3, 2024
Image by Millie Root for The UCSD Guardian

Dedrffgv my cat is walking on my keyboardkhkh as I’m typing thiddsfv, but I don’t want to make her djdhmove so here she’ll stay. Joining The Guardian in Fall 2022 was one of the best decisions I made at UC San ytkkloDiego, and I am very grateful for eredttrdxevery experience it’s given me.

I would like to thank Momma, Pop, Edyn, Matea, Grandma, and Nana for always supporting me; I could never have graduatedxfdcxf without you. I would also like to thank all my friends, both new and old, that have given me laughter and tears in the gyubest possible way. I would like to thank Marjorie and Elise for the opportunity you gave me and being amazing editors. And especially, I would like to thank the always-underrated copy team for giving me a home and allowing me to serve as associate editor, helping to make our articles fit to print lkllllland free of errors. 

Goodbye andbmjokm God bless,

Chaz

About the Contributors
Chaz Cepielik-Weeks
Chaz Cepielik-Weeks, Copy Associate Editor
Chaz Cepielik-Weeks, 21, UCSD undergrad, gives his address as 10114-9050 Gilman Drive, but spends most of his time in Tijuana. He began writing at the age of 3 and was first published a year later. A notorious desperado with a compulsion for hunting, fishing, and marksmanship, Cepielik-Weeks admits a fondness for lepidopterology. Three local governments have passed ordinances banning him for revolutionary ideas, only one being successful. His only message: .
Millie Root
Millie Root, Photo Editor
Millie loves the way light reflects off bus windows, artisenal teas, and community co-ops. Join Millie on the journey of a lifetime to tell important stories with amazing photographs.
