ENHYPEN’s FATE+ Tour is everything and more

The Honda Center in Anaheim, California was abuzz with fans on April 24, adorned in their best outfits and decked out in their favorite member’s merchandise, eagerly anticipating K-pop sensations ENHYPEN to approach the stage for their first show of their US encore tour: FATE+.

Although the group was in Los Angeles last October for their initial FATE World Tour, this show felt extra special as this was the first venue the group had ever performed in the United States during their MANIFESTO Tour in 2022. Some fans, like myself, had only been outside the venue for a few hours, while others who were fortunate enough to score VIP tickets had been camped outside for upwards of three days. As is common with K-pop concerts, fellow ENGENES — fans of ENHYPEN — were passing out freebies to commemorate the event; I left with a dozen or so photocards, friendship bracelets, candy, small banners, and a few posters of the members. When the doors opened at 6:30 p.m., the race to get into the venue was astounding, and everyone was ready to rush to their seats to await the group’s arrival.

The set was no different than what I remembered from ENHYPHEN’s previous tour: a main stage connected to a platform extension that went out towards the crowd. With lightsticks in hand, I waited alongside 18,000 other ENGENES with bated breath as the lights dimmed and the introductory music began to play throughout the arena. As soon as the first member, Jake, appeared through the fog and red lights, the screams were unimaginable; as the group said themselves, it was the most energy they had seen from a crowd in ages. The first wave of the concert started with members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki sporting navy and white bedazzled suits to play some of their top hits from their older albums, such as “Drunk-Dazed;” “Blockbuster;” “Flicker;” “Fever,” my personal favorite; and a track off their new album, “Still Monster.” It was at this point, around 20 minutes into the set, that I had lost my voice from singing along and cheering for the members as each of them appeared throughout the set. When the introductory songs wrapped up, the members greeted fans in English and noted that their goal throughout the night was to strengthen the bonds between ENHYPEN and ENGENES.

A quick costume change later, ENHYPEN was back on stage to perform crowd favorites “Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)” and “Blessed-Cursed,” followed by more high-energy songs such as “Attention! Please,” and “ParadoXXX Invasion.” Fans who attended the last tour would remember this sequence well, as the setlist thus far was identical to last October’s FATE Tour, minus the addition of “Still Monster.” This section of the set concluded with “Tamed-Dashed” and the tradition of throwing a football signed by all seven members into the crowd as an homage to the track’s music video. Right before his part to open the chorus, Heeseung kicked the ball into the crowd towards the right side and told the fan who had caught it that it was now their “treasure forever.”

Four of the members exited offstage to prepare for their unit performance while Heeseung, Ni-Ki, and Jungwon were left to their own devices to entertain the crowd. They decided to do a singalong where they encouraged fans to sing snippets of “Future Perfect (Pass the Mic),” “One and Only,” and “Orange Flower,” a track off their most recent album, “Orange Blood.” After laughing at the English-speaking crowds attempting to sing their Korean lyrics, they parted from the stage as the other four members (Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Sunoo) returned to do an acoustic rendition of “TFW (That Feeling When).” It was at this time that the tears started flowing, and I was inconsolable. The remaining members then came onstage to perform a piano version of “Just a Little Bit,” which preceded their performance of “10 Months.” To round off this section of the set, they performed their Pokemon collaboration song “One and Only” their iconic song “Polaroid Love” wherein they ventured safely into the crowd for a little fan-artist interaction, and tear-jerker “Shout Out,” which yielded a lot of fan sing-a-longs.

The Honda Center pulsed with anticipation as ENHYPEN took the stage for the “Dark Blood” and “Dark Moon” finale. Dressed in dark suits with splatters resembling blood, they captivated the audience with “Chaconne” and “Bills,” showcasing their vocal prowess and emotional depth. Since “Dark Blood” was my top album of the year, this segment during the previous tour was my favorite, and this time around was no different. Transitioning to their “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar” soundtrack songs, “Criminal Love” and “One in a Billion,” they immersed fans in a world of darkness and desire. Closing with the energetic “Fate” which led into “Bite Me,” they left the crowd electrified, culminating in a show-stopping performance that showcased their artistry. With the echoes of “Bite Me” fading, ENHYPEN bid farewell, leaving behind a night of unforgettable moments and emotional resonance.

As the lights dimmed and the members exited the stage, fans waited breathlessly, holding up their homemade signs and posters, hoping for an encore. I joined in as well, holding up my decorated lightstick and banner, both of which were sporting my favorite member, Heeseung. After a few moments of darkness, the stage lit up again with a softer glow as ENHYPEN returned for their encore performance. To finally conclude the night they performed two songs off “Orange Blood” (the title track “Sweet Venom” and “Orange Flower”), and finished with the same song they concluded the last tour with, “Karma.” The energy in the arena reached a fever pitch as fans sang along with every word, cherishing this special moment. As the final notes of the encore faded away, ENHYPEN took a bow, expressing their gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support throughout the tour. With promises of returning soon, they bid farewell to the Anaheim crowd, leaving behind memories that would last a lifetime for everyone in attendance.

Exiting the venue, myself and all other ENGENES buzzed with lingering energy, exchanging stories of our favorite moments from the concert and eagerly anticipating the next opportunity to see ENHYPEN live. For many, it was a night they would never forget, filled with music, laughter, and a deep connection with both the group and their fellow ENGENES. And as we dispersed into the night, the echoes of ENHYPEN’s performance lingered, a testament to the power of music to bring people together in joy and celebration.

Image courtesy of NME