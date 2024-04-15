Shores Diner: Open For Business

Emily Ito, Senior Staff Writer
Apr 15, 2024
Shores Diner near the Old Student Center has officially opened its doors. PJ Cagnina, co-owner of the beloved Dirty Birds restaurant in UC San Diego’s Price Center, is part of the two-man team behind this new restaurant concept. Cagnina explained that they saw an opportunity, a chance “to bring student body and staff alike a different product with the same service and quality of food standards we have at Dirty Birds.” 

The restaurant is still in their soft opening, with breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then lunch and dinner served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The menu will make your mouth water, featuring a selection that includes spaghetti, homemade meatballs, homemade chili, classic sandwiches, a bar with 24 beers on tap, soju cocktails, wine, and more.

And while it’s the same two chicken guys serving you at Dirty Birds, the menu and experience at Shores will be completely different — same quality but a totally fresh concept. With neon pink and green lights, records on the wall, and a jukebox in the corner, the restaurant has a real retro feel.

Cagnina and his partner, Adam Jacoby, hope it will also be a nice late night hang out spot. They’ve jazzed up the back patio and have plans to use the stage area for various events.

The property has changed hands a number of times, but Cagnina believes Shores Diner will be different. He feels that from opening Dirty Birds in Price Center four years ago and building up that establishment, they now “have a good understanding of the campus.”

So far the opening has received positive responses. It was packed with students and staff when I went around noon on Wednesday last week. UCSD student Jessica McGinnis said she stopped by out of curiosity. McGinnis liked the selection of beer and has plans to come back, describing the chicken parm as “very nicely fried and delicious.”

Cagnina put a lot of thought into his product and anyone that’s met him knows he cares about everyone that eats and hangs out at his restaurants. Rest assured, when dining at Shores Diner, you’ll be well taken care of. 

Overall, this restaurant is the newest campus spot to stop by, hang out, and enjoy a beer and a bite. 

Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster & Photographer
I work on the website and take-a the pretty pictures
