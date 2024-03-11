College Campuses; Walkable Cities, How I Love You…

As a junior who now lives off-campus, I never quite realized how much I took the walkability of on-campus living for granted. For myself and many others, college is the first time we have lived in a walkable community.

I vividly remember moving into my dorm in Sixth College and thinking about how much it felt like its own little world. Those first few weeks of living on campus were definitely rough since I was not used to the amount of walking I am now doing; my legs were feeling it. But, once I got accustomed to this new lifestyle, I began to appreciate how nice it was to be able to get places on foot. The ability to grab dinner at Sixth Market before heading up to my dorm or get the sweet treat my roommates and I were craving in less than a five-minute walk is far superior to having to get in the car, drive to the grocery store, find parking, and then repeat on the way home.

College campuses also foster a sense of a tight-knit community through the ability to quickly walk over to your friend’s dorm to hang out or even have small interactions in passing such as a brief “hello” when you see a friend. And it goes without saying that the feeling of walking around campus with a great playlist on a sunny day is absolutely unmatched.

Growing up in the car-centric suburbs, it’s almost impossible to get around without a vehicle unless you’re looking to take a walk on the side of the freeway. This was my main motivator for getting my license as soon as I turned 16 since, in my mind, a car equaled my freedom and independence. I was truly unaware of how dependent I was on my car until I came to UC San Diego and had to go without it, which came with the realization that I didn’t miss it nearly as much as I thought I would.

Living in an area that prioritizes pedestrians over 10-lane freeways has proven to lead to happier and healthier individuals. The Journal of the American Planning Association found that a “significant number of people are happier if they live in attractive, walkable places that enable social connections and trust in others.” It’s clear that college students’ ability to make friends is encouraged by the fact that we are almost forced to interact with each other in class, in our dorms, and in the dining halls. In contrast, suburban communities can sometimes lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, especially for those unable to drive and use public transportation safely.

Another component of the superiority of walkable communities is the creation of “third places,” or locations that facilitate social interaction with people other than those who we work or live with. These spaces exist as a middle ground between work and home, promoting socialization and relaxation within one’s community, not just in private. Some of the third places we have available to us on campus are MoM’s, Price Center, the Loft, or other various locations where students are able to just hang out. This is something I will especially miss once I graduate college.

With all this in mind, I want to continue to maintain a sense of community post-grad. Some of the ways this can be achieved include getting involved with smaller organizations within your city based on your hobbies and interests, attending local events such as farmers markets, concerts and plays, volunteering, or even finding a local coffee shop or bar to act as your third place. I believe that this sense of belonging is so important in feeling like you are a meaningful part of your community, which is invaluable to your happiness. I know I have felt that here at UCSD, and I hope that I am able to find even a small version of that outside of school.

So, the next time you’re on your way to class, remember to stop and appreciate the sight of students walking around, because before you know it, we’ll be back in our cars, driving to work and remembering the days when we could just walk to class.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTLdTK4Aa/