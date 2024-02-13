Walkout for Palestine

On Feb 8th, the UCSD chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, along with speakers from multiple other student organizations, led a walkout on campus calling for the UC system to divest from companies that benefit financially from or bankroll the genocide taking place in Gaza. Participants marched from the lawn outside of the Wong Avery Library, down library walk and though Price Center ending on the Sixth Lawn placing an art display of white sheets and red paint representing the children who have been martyred in Gaza.