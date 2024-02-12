Dating Profile Mad Libs

Samantha Phan, Bradley Beggs, Ava DeLuca, Kelly Loo, Mehak Sahota, Leah Schiffer, Nelson Pai, and Naisha Nallakula
Feb 12, 2024
Trying to find your perfect match? Look no further than our mad lib dating profiles. Find a friend and read them the blank descriptions, writing their answers in the spaces provided. After, you can look at the different dating profiles and decide who is going to be your date on Valentine’s Day! Complete the experience by drawing your date in the profile picture.

 

Samantha Phan, Lifestyle Editor:

Hi! My name is [type of boat]. I’m a [celebrity] moon and a(n) [plant species] rising. When I’m not [activity], I’m spending all my [currency] on [Sixth Market item]. 

 

Bradley Beggs, Lifestyle Editor:

Recently [body part]-broken. Not [Verb ending in -ing] for anything in particular. Hmu if we [Verb]. I only date [mythical creature], so don’t bother if you’re [preposition] [number] [unit of measurement]. 

 

Ava DeLuca, Staff Writer:

Sup. The name is [body of water] [color]. Some people have told me I look [celebrity], but I don’t really see it. I’m a big health nut, so I make sure to only eat [type of meat] with [condiment]. I’m not looking for anything serious, so don’t expect me to take you to [restaurant]. Oh, and I can bench [number] pounds. HMU. 

 

Kelly Loo, Senior Staff Writer:

Hey [size] baby, [animal] is the name and I don’t like to be tame. A typical [day of the week] for me is starting off the day with a non-negotiable [element] workout and ending with a [vegetable] [yoga pose] to clear the mind. I am a notorious [noun], so I get the nickname [energy drink brand].

 

Mehak Sahota, Senior Staff Writer: 

Looking for my [hobby/activity] partner. I’m super [adjective] and my friends all love my [animal]. 

Super into [verb ending in -ing] so HMU if have [noun]. 

 

Leah Schiffer, Senior Staff Writer:

I’m a [number>20] year-old hopeless romantic on a quest for the love of my [length of time]. I have a [size] passion for [animal] hunting, and I get a thrill from collecting [type of dishware]. If you like my style, I’ll take you for a [adjective] ride in my family’s [means of transport]. Can’t wait to meet you!

 

Nelson Pai, Staff Writer:

I’m [famous landmark]. Looking for a [animal] in the sheets. I love doing [crime], especially while wearing a [accessory]. I can’t stand people who play [instrument], because whenever I’m near it I get [emotion]. Hmu if you want to go to [place], we can destroy [institution].

 

Naisha Nallakula, Staff Writer:

My name is [holiday], and I’ve been told I can be the next [musical artist] because of my music on SoundCloud. Love [illegal activity], but I can show you how to play [iPad game]. Not looking for anything [season], so don’t expect anything long-term.

About the Contributors
Samantha Phan, Lifestyle Associate Editor
Samantha is a third year literature and sociology student. When she isn't writing for the UCSD Guardian she is probably laying in bed.
Bradley Beggs, Lifestyle Editor
Know for his wit, charm, and expert opinions, Bradley makes lifestyle look like if you were on Punk'd and Ashton Kutcher wants your reaction to the worst section of The UCSD Guardian.
Ava DeLuca, Staff Writer
First year ICAM major who’s sometimes funny and always dresses inappropriately for the weather
Kelly Loo, Senior Staff Writer
Third-year geoscience major and chemistry minor. Probably writing a Google Maps review right now.
Leah Schiffer, Senior Staff Writer
Leah is a fourth-year English Literature and Communication double major at UCSD. When she isn't writing, you can likely find her caring for her beloved hedgehog, Mr. Hobson.
Naisha Nallakula, Staff Writer
Hi, I'm Naisha! I'm a first-year econ major and political science minor! When I'm not writing for the Guardian, I'm probably dancing or sleeping.
