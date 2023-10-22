Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
IMAGE: AS Office of the President Public Statement to Request for Apology
IMAGE: Full Request for Apology from Senators and Latine Orgs in Regards to President Lo’s behavior
Associated Students introduces funding caps for campus organizations
Associated Students introduces funding caps for campus organizations
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
Image courtesy of Sarah Deitcher
Among the Alps
Image Courtesy of Erik Drost on Flickr
Dame Time Forever
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
NBA Preseason Predictions: Who will be the next NBA champion?
Tritons Overcome Two-Set Deficit in Thrilling Win
Tritons Overcome Two-Set Deficit in Thrilling Win
Photo by Anders Krøgh Jørgensen on Unsplash
Life as a Chargers Fan
Art by Joan Chong for the UCSD Guardian
The first-round bye: MLB’s most polarizing phenomenon
Photo provided by: Sunguk Kim
An argument against hatred in a time of conflict
Artwork by Ava Bayley
The danger of research taking precedence over students’ educational experience
Photo Provided by Element5 Digital
Vote yes on combining UCs academic worker unions
The cost of monotony: UCSD’s architectural shift
The cost of monotony: UCSD’s architectural shift
Art by Ava Bayley for the UCSD Guardian
Sports Federations: Balancing Equity and Inclusivity
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Photo by Alyson McPhee on Unsplash
5 quick and easy recipes under 30 minutes
Restaurant Review: Prince Street Pizza
Restaurant Review: Prince Street Pizza
https://www.amazon.co.uk/AIRPLANE-Robert-Stack/dp/B00FYH0LA8 https://pixar.fandom.com/wiki/WALL•E_(character) https://www.gamespot.com/articles/miles-teller-has-spoken-with-tom-cruise-about-top-gun-3/1100-6505391/ https://www.amazon.com/Little-Miss-Sunshine-Abigail-Breslin/dp/B000M2SM92?nodl=1&dplnkId=a2d9cbf0-7fb0-4beb-80b6-038ea307e3ac https://www.filmandglory.com/babylon-review-in-the-frenzy-of-the-most-chaotic-ecstasy/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/miles-teller-has-spoken-with-tom-cruise-about-top-gun-3/1100-6505391/
Movies on the move: A plane and simple guide to airplane movies
Photo by Siora Photography on Unsplash
5 ways to avoid early onset burnout
Photo by Robyn Budlender on Unsplash
Chronicles of a Student Teacher: Picture books aren’t just for kids
A fairytale evening: Sleeping Beauty ballet
A fairytale evening: Sleeping Beauty ballet
Keeping each other afloat: “the rest” boygenius
Keeping each other afloat: “the rest” boygenius
Can you hear the music? — Oppenheimer in 70mm
Can you hear the music? — Oppenheimer in 70mm
Vagabon: Sorry I Haven’t Called
Vagabon: Sorry I Haven’t Called
Yuele: softscars - a bloody love letter
Yuele: softscars – a bloody love letter
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



IMAGE: AS Office of the President Public Statement to Request for Apology
Kaitlin Lee, News Editor • October 23, 2023
IMAGE: Full Request for Apology from Senators and Latine Orgs in Regards to President Lo's behavior
Kaitlin Lee, News Editor • October 23, 2023
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
Vivian Dueker, Features Editor • October 23, 2023
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Miriya Huie, Senior Staff Writer • October 23, 2023
Dame Time Forever
Vishnu Vijayakumar, Contributing Writer • October 23, 2023
NBA Preseason Predictions: Who will be the next NBA champion?
Jake Lannon, Senior Staff Writer • October 23, 2023

UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity

Mehri Sadri, Senior Writer
October 22, 2023
Image+Courtesy+of+Erik+Jepsen
Erik Jepsen, UC San Diego
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen

UC San Diego engineering researchers have developed flexible sensor screens that can be attached to earbuds to record electrical activity in the brain and measure exercise levels within the ear.  

The team of researchers published their creation in the Nature Biomedical Engineering journal in late September, including information on various studies to test the sensitivity, accuracy, and longevity of the wearable technology, described as an “integrated sensor array for the continuous monitoring of brain activity and of lactate in sweat.” This technology uses two sensors to measure electrical brain activity and the perspiration content through the ear.

The design, created by a multidisciplinary team of electrical, chemical, biomedical, and nano engineers, provides a practical way to track vitals using comprehensive sensing capabilities for both the brain and body in one device. According to Yuchan Xu, co-first author of the group’s published paper, the idea for the earbuds emerged to improve user convenience, but it also came about for biological reasons. 

“The ear has sweat glands and is close to the brain … It’s a natural entry point — people are used to wearing earbuds,” Xu said. 

Along with having a discrete monitor, the earbuds have the ability to transmit data onto a smart device for analysis, allowing them to swiftly monitor internal functions — an additional practical use for every-day patients. Director of The Center for Wearable Sensors Joseph Wang stated that the “new and powerful in-ear multimodal wearable bioelectronic platform offers a rich source of real-time information on the health of the users, by recording simultaneously and dynamically physical and biochemical information.”

After discovering the potential of electroencephalography — otherwise known as EEG — and lactate data collection in the ear, the researchers tested various parts of the ear to find a location best suited for gathering sweat measurements. The tragus of the ear, the thin piece of cartilage in front of the ear canal, collects an abundance of sweat and thus was deemed most fitting. Although the device has limitations, such as requiring physical activity to measure sweat properties, the team is working to rapidly develop and improve upon the initial sweat-dependent design.

The Center for Wearable Sensors, which created the sensors — one for brain activity, and the other for lactate — pooled the knowledge of several different researchers across multiple disciplines. The team includes nanoengineering professor Patrick Mercier and bioengineering professor Gert Cauwenberghs from the Jacobs School of Engineering, who assisted with the inner electronic and wire creation. Faculty members Joseph Wang and Sheng Xu also used their expertise in nanoengineering to devise the ‘outer shell’ consisting of flexible chemical sensors. 

After experimenting, the nanoengineering team created the sensor’s shape to be a flat, yet flexible surface when attached to the earbud. This shape was deemed most apt for receiving accurate data from the EEG and sweat measurements. Although small, the two sensors are layered intricately with absorbent materials to improve sweat collection. More invasive measuring tools were used to observe the overall stability and accuracy of the device against everyday conditions.

The notion of using the ear for measurements is an emerging concept. 

“The ear canal has been relatively underexplored within the wearable technology community,” Xu said. By continuously and simultaneously monitoring brain electrical activity and lactate levels in a wearable manner, the scientists hope to learn more about the overlapping mechanisms between brain (EEG) and body (lactate) functions. This, in turn, can be applied to advance treatment and gain a better understanding of neurological disorders. All in all, this engineering breakthrough provides unique insight into the capabilities of interdisciplinary research to advance the wearability and accuracy of body sensors.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
IMAGE: AS Office of the President Public Statement to Request for Apology
IMAGE: Full Request for Apology from Senators and Latine Orgs in Regards to President Lo's behavior
Associated Students introduces funding caps for campus organizations
Associated Students introduces funding caps for campus organizations
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego's Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Breaking News: Students for Justice in Palestine Condemns the UC Board’s Statement on Mideast Violence
Breaking News: Students for Justice in Palestine Condemns the UC Board’s Statement on Mideast Violence
Data as of October 14th, 2023
UCSD Community Gathers: Honor Our Martyrs Vigil and Walk for Israeli Solidarity
About the Contributor
Mehri Sadri, Staff Writer
When she isn't stalking Twitter for new article ideas, Mehri can be found (gladly) coordinating local government's policy and outreach efforts through her work for the County and City of San Diego.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *