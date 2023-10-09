Latest Stories
Image courtesy of Sarah Deitcher
Art by Nicholas Regli for the UCSD Guardian
Green New Deal at UCSD Starts New Year with Climate Action Kickoff
Kaitlin Lee, News Editor • October 9, 2023
Armenian Student Association holds a candlelight vigil for Artsakh
Mehri Sadri and Nam NguyenOctober 9, 2023
The Triton Compassionate Response Team Opens Its Doors
Carter Castillo, Senior Writer • October 9, 2023
Thousands of UCSD students struggle to find housing on campus
Carter Castillo, Senior Writer • October 9, 2023
A look back: UCSD’s 2022-23 athletics season
Sanaya Vakharia, Associate Sports Editor • October 9, 2023
The cost of monotony: UCSD’s architectural shift
Max Rivett, Staff Writer • October 9, 2023

A look back: UCSD's 2022-23 athletics season

Sanaya Vakharia, Associate Sports Editor
October 9, 2023
Millie Root

The 2022-23 athletics season was a great one for UC San Diego. To prepare for 2023-24, the UCSD Guardian has you covered with a statistical round-up of last season’s teams. 

 

For starters, the men’s baseball team royally grabbed the 2023 Big West Baseball Championship — the first in team history. Against North Colorado, the Tritons exploded offensively, with their highest At Bats (43), runs scored (17), hits (19), RBIs (15), and walks (11) of the season. On defense, the highest putouts were 33 against CSUN, the highest assists (15) were against Grand Canyon and San Diego.

 

In men’s basketball, the Tritons’ high-flying offense scored a total of 2057 points. UCSD averaged 68.6 points per game, scoring 740 of 1720 total field goals attempted for a field goal percentage of 43%. Almost half of those attempts were 3 pointers, with the Tritons knocking down 228 of 695 threes. They also added 349 free throws on 472 attempts, for a free throw percentage of 73.9. All season, the total rebounding was 1004 with a 33.4 average per game. The Tritons also made 359 assists in total, averaging 12 per game. While UCSD’s offense was up-and-down all season, their best game was a 110 point effort against Long Beach State, a sign of what is to come this season. 

 

In men’s soccer, the Tritons scored a total of 14 goals all season with a goal per game average of 1.17. Throughout the season, there were a total of 13 assists, 42 saves, 115 fouls, 55 corner kicks and 2 penalty kicks — a sign of their offensive prowess. The Tritons’ best conference match was a 3 goal effort against UC Santa Barbara. 

 

Men’s volleyball was extremely enthralling all season. UCSD had a total of 1052 kills in 2386 attempts. Ryan Ka led the kills with 334 total kills. Gabriel Dyer led the team in assists, with 831. Evan Boyle had the maximum digs with 183, and Nick Rigo had the highest number of blocks, with 67.0. 

 

The nationally ranked men’s water polo team had a total of 259 goals, as well as 171 assists, 430 points, 614 shots and 58-27 sprints. Period-wise, the Tritons had 75 goals in the first period, 54 in the second, 68 in the third, 61 in the fourth and 1 during overtime — illustrating their ability to both start strong and close out games. 

 

UCSD’s women’s teams had similarly exciting seasons. The Tritons’ women’s basketball program scored 1778 points overall, with 59.3 points on average each game. They tried 1616 field goals in total, scoring 624 of them for a .386 field goal percentage. UCSD also attempted 710 three pointers and 413 free throws on the season, scoring 216 and 314, respectively. All-season, there were 1058 total rebounds, with a 35.3 average per game. The Tritons also averaged 12.8 assists per game, a sign of their highly versatile offense. Against Portland, they scored 110 points, their best effort of the season. 

 

The Tritons scored an average of 1.25 goals per game in women’s soccer, totaling 15 goals during the season. There were a total of 118 fouls, 69 saves, 47 corner kicks, and 0 penalty kicks during the entire season. The Tritons’ best match was against Pacific, where they scored a season-high 4 goals. 

 

Last season, women’s volleyball was also incredibly captivating. UCSD had 745 kills overall in 2085 attempts. The Tritons had a total of 684 assists, or 10.9 assists per set. With a total of 202 kills, Ava McInnes had the most. Nevada Knowles added the most assists on the season, with 831. The most digs were made by Natalie Repetti (213), and the most blocks were made by Emily McDaniel (60.0). 

 

The women’s water polo squad — who ended the season ranked tenth in the country — scored 324 goals overall, outscoring their opponents (305). The Tritons had 51-40 sprints, 900 shots, 501 points, and 177 assists. UCSD scored 91 goals in the opening frame, followed by 77 in the second, 77 in the third, 79 in the fourth, and 0 in overtime. 

 

Overall, 2023-24 was a really good season for the Tritons across the board, and we look forward to this athletics season’s several milestone achievements as well.
About the Contributor
Millie Root, Photo Editor
Millie loves the way light reflects off bus windows, artisenal teas, and community co-ops. Join Millie on the journey of a lifetime to tell important stories with amazing photographs.

