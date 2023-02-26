2023 NBA Draft Primer

With All-Star weekend over and done with, teams are already looking ahead to the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. For many, this means planning for what is looking to be an exciting postseason. But for others, this means getting out the draft boards and assessing the options offered by this year’s draft class.

After the exciting NBA trade deadline which saw many big name players change teams, some of the deadline sellers will be looking to capitalize on the draft capital they have gained. Some sellers, like the Brooklyn Nets, will be looking to jumpstart their rebuild, as will seemingly perennial bottom-dwellers like the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons. Teams like the Utah Jazz who were sellers and cut Russell Westbrook (resulting in him interestingly joining the Los Angeles Clippers), will also be looking for an influx of talent. If there is one word to describe the coming draft class, it’s talent.

The undisputed top draft pick is Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French superstar. His success with his club team Metropolitans 92 and with the French national team in FIBA World Cup qualification is well-known, but Wembanyama also exceeded expectations in an October exhibition game against the G League Ignite and the widely regarded number two pick Scoot Henderson (who is discussed below). Wembanyama finished with 37 points, 4 rebounds, 5 blocks, and went 7–11 from beyond the arc and 55% overall from the field. At 7 feet 4 inches, the best comparison one can make is a simply better Kristaps Porzingis, or a five-inch-taller Kevin Durant. It’s no surprise that teams are clamoring to draft someone who LeBron James himself referred to as an “alien”. Wembanyama will be a generational player for whichever franchise draws the number 1 pick, and is sure to transform the team he ends up with into a playoff contender solely by the virtue of his presence. Sound familiar?

If not for Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson would certainly be the top pick of this year’s draft. A 6-foot-2-inch point guard, Henderson has been a force for the G League Ignite, with the explosive qualities of a peak Derrick Rose or Russell Westbrook. His athleticism is phenomenal and he possesses a strong jump shot. His shooting from beyond the arc, 31% in the G League this season, leaves some room for improvement. Over 6 assists per game indicates that Henderson has the fundamentals of a top-tier point guard and can be a game changer for the right franchise.

There are plenty of other prospects besides Wembanyama and Henderson. The Thompson brothers, Amen and Ausar, are strong shouts to go third and fourth. Both guards, both 6-foot-7-inches, Amen is considered the better athlete while Ausar the better shooter. Who gets drafted first between the two depends entirely on which teams hold the third and fourth picks. Also worth noting are Cam Whitmore (the 6-foot-7-inch Villanova small forward with elite athleticism), Brandon Miller (6-foot-9-inch Alabama small forward who can shoot from anywhere), and Nick Smith (an Arkansas shooting guard who excelled prior to a knee injury). All three have solid records at the collegiate level and could be valuable assets for the teams shaping up to have high draft picks this summer.

Some sleeper picks include North Carolina point guard Caleb Love, known for a clutch 3-pointer that sent the Tar Heels past Duke in last year’s Final Four. Love is strong at the guard position but can be overzealous with his shooting and to some scouts lacks shot IQ. His athleticism and skill could still make a difference though. Fellow Tar Heel Armando Bacot is a traditional big man, whose injuries have lowered his stock but still possesses the fundamentals of a top NBA center — rebounding, post-up play, and strong defense. He could also prove useful for a team needing a solid big man (e.g. the Charlotte Hornets).

The quality of this year’s prospects certainly raises the stakes for the 2023 draft. Expect Wembanyama to go first and Henderson second, but after that, there are a variety of players who can contribute to whichever franchise selects them. One thing is for sure, it will be an exciting evening in Brooklyn this year.

