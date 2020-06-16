Senior Sendoff: Alex Rickard

I think what I’ll miss most is the cart. It’s kind of funny that my favorite part of working at The UCSD Guardian isn’t the work itself but the chance to ditch the work briefly and take a joyride to Price Center with a couple of others desperately clinging to the bed of the cart. Small moments like these are what built up my time at The Guardian and I could fill ten pages talking about the tiny details and stories that have made me so grateful for my time here.

Honestly, however, I can’t begin to put into words everything The Guardian has given me. The three years I spent with the paper showed me what it means to care deeply and work for something and the people I spent that time with pushed me to always be the best person I could be.

More than anything else in my time at UC San Diego, The Guardian made me who I am today. I will always be grateful for both the relationships I built here and the memories that I’ll keep forever.