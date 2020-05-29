Editorial Board Statement on Recent Police Brutality and Inaction

With the recent police brutality and police inaction surrounding the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, we are again reminded of just how far our nation is from racial equity. This ongoing violence against the African American community draws up memories of the Compton Cookout, which took place at UC San Diego only ten years ago. This event served as a catalyst for our student body to come together and agree that racism should never be welcome on campus.

Unfortunately, UCSD remains an unwelcoming campus for many students from marginalized communities. Racist incidents such as anti-immigrant chalkings and the graffiting of swastikas outside of dorms continue to take place. In terms of representation and inclusion, only 2.6 percent of the student body identify as African American, an abysmal number considering the university’s commitment to diversity.

We stand in solidarity with all demonstrators––especially students––protesting against the racial injustice that has permeated all sectors of daily life.

We stand in solidarity with all marginalized groups who continue to face prejudice and discriminantion.

We stand in solidarity with the journalists who are risking their lives and wellbeing to cover these protests.

We stand in solidarity with the student resources centers both at UCSD and schools across America, who are tirelessly working to ensure a more equitable and safe campus environment for all students.

In solidarity, we encourage you to get involved in the fight for racial justice by any means you can. The Associated Students Office of External Affairs is developing a Minority Caucus, which can be found here. The Black Resource Center at UCSD hosts a number of programs and workshops which serve to educate the student body on issues and fosters community for black students. Organizations like the Minnesota Freedom Fund are accepting donations to post bail for people of color who are unfairly incarcerated.

Black lives matter, and as a student newspaper we will continue upholding this message in every way possible.

Signed,

The UCSD Guardian Editorial Board:

Daisy Scott, Editor in Chief

Ranjani Shankar, Managing Editor

Jacob Sutherland, News Editor

Andrew Ha, News Editor

Geena Younger, Opinion Editor

Lara Sanli, Features Editor

In concurrence,

Jahfreen Alam, Arts and Entertainment Editor

Tori Anderson, Staff Writer

Luke Burbidge, Multimedia Editor

Colleen Conradi, Lifestyle Editor

Max Davis, Staff Writer

Jack Trent Dorfman, Sports Editor

Nelson Espinal, Senior Staff Writer

Laura Hatanaka, Senior Staff Writer

Zara Irshad, Assistant Opinion Editor

Maddy León, Senior Staff Writer

Daniel Li, Copy Editor

Annika Olives, Lifestyle Editor

Alex Rickard, Design Editor

Elías Román, Senior Staff Writer

Hannah Rosenberg, Staff Writer

Niloufar Shahbandi, Staff Writer

Anthony Tran, Art Editor

Natalie Tran, Senior Staff Writer

Troy Tuquero, News Editorial Assistant

Nancy Xu, Associate Media Editor

Steven Zhou, Senior Staff Writer

Graphic courtesy of Black Lives Matter.