BREAKING: Two UCSD Health Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two UC San Diego health workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement made by the UCSD administration on Monday, March 16. This marks the first reported case of the virus for any member of the UCSD community, and comes after students at both San Diego State University and the University of San Diego tested positive for the virus on Friday, March 13.

The announcement, which was made via Triton Alerts, said that UCSD Health is working to identify any other individuals who may have come into contact with the virus.

“UC San Diego Health has launched an extensive effort to identify any patients or health system colleagues who may have been in recent contact with either of the two health workers,” the statement said.

No other UCSD health workers, students, or faculty have tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of this article’s publication. Students are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and not spend time in large groups of people if possible in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The UCSD Guardian will continue to monitor this story as it develops.

Photo by McKenna Johnson for the UCSD Guardian.