Editorial Board Statement on COLA

At the UCSD Guardian, our editorial board believes that proper compensation is a necessity for the graduate students whose work is invaluable to the daily function of this university. These graduate students are fundamental to the operation of this world-class academic and research institution. Graduate students at UC San Diego and across the UC system need and deserve the ability to sustain themselves, something which our current system does not enable. We stand in support of a Cost-of-Living Adjustment and support our graduate students in their upcoming demonstrations.

More information can be found at ucsdcola.net

Signed,

The UCSD Guardian Editorial Board

Daisy Scott, Editor in Chief

Ranjani Shankar, Managing Editor

Jacob Sutherland, News Editor

Geena Younger, Opinion Editor

Photo taken by Joshua Ben-Escher for the UCSD Guardian.