Unhinged: Episode 2 – AP Credit, DEI validity and walk on the right damn side of the road

Join Managing Editor Marcus Thuillier and Opinion Associate Editor Chris Robertson who come up with unhinged takes on this week’s news and the published works of the opinion section of the UCSD Guardian. This week, AP Credit and how they count towards your enrollment time, rethinking how the DEI requirement should be applied and taught and examining why people could possibly consider that walking on the left side of the road is an acceptable piece of behavior (and other intricacies of sidewalk etiquette).