Wooli will no longer headline Sun God Festival

This piece was last updated April 30, 4:50 p.m.

On April 30, The UCSD Guardian confirmed that Wooli, the announced headliner for the 2025 Sun God Festival, is no longer set to perform at this year’s event.

The Guardian verified this information today with several sources involved in planning the festival.

UCSD students first noticed that Wooli was no longer listed in the lineup on the official Associated Students Concerts and Events Sun God website on April 29. As of 1:30 p.m. on April 30, the Sun God website is offline.

Students are speculating on Reddit that Wooli dropped out in response to student backlash on social media.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 30, ASCE confirmed that Wooli will not be headlining Sun God due to “unforeseen circumstances” via an Instagram post. Disco Lines, an EDM musician and DJ who recently performed at Coachella, will replace him as the headliner, ASCE announced in the same post.

The Guardian reached out to ASCE for comment with no response.

The Guardian will be monitoring this story for new updates.