The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

Wooli will no longer headline Sun God Festival

Byline photo of Vivian Dueker
Vivian Dueker
Apr 30, 2025
Image

This piece was last updated April 30, 4:50 p.m. 

On April 30, The UCSD Guardian confirmed that Wooli, the announced headliner for the 2025 Sun God Festival, is no longer set to perform at this year’s event. 

The Guardian verified this information today with several sources involved in planning the festival. 

UCSD students first noticed that Wooli was no longer listed in the lineup on the official Associated Students Concerts and Events Sun God website on April 29. As of 1:30 p.m. on April 30, the Sun God website is offline. 

Students are speculating on Reddit that Wooli dropped out in response to student backlash on social media. 

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 30, ASCE confirmed that Wooli will not be headlining Sun God due to “unforeseen circumstances” via an Instagram post. Disco Lines, an EDM musician and DJ who recently performed at Coachella, will replace him as the headliner, ASCE announced in the same post.

The Guardian reached out to ASCE for comment with no response. 

The Guardian will be monitoring this story for new updates.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Vivian Dueker
Vivian Dueker, Managing Editor

Four siblings, three moms, two cats, and one big fan of writing.

More to Discover
More in News
Image
18 UCSD student F-1 visa terminations reversed, follows national trend
Image
Extra! Extra! Week 5 – News in Brief
SCLU holds vigil in solidarity with international students amid visa terminations
SCLU holds vigil in solidarity with international students amid visa terminations
Image courtesy of The Green New Deal
Green New Deal at UCSD hosts People’s Earth Day
UCSD Academic Senate passes resolutions amid visa revocations
UCSD Academic Senate passes resolutions amid visa revocations
Image courtesy of Voice of San Diego
District 1 San Diego County Board of Supervisors seat goes to run-off election