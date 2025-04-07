Democrats are not doing enough to resist Trump

When President Donald Trump ran for a second term in 2024, it was on the promise of implementing significant tariffs, mass deportation, and cuts to government spending. He vowed to deport pro-Palestinian protestors and swore vengeance on his political opponents. His authoritarian rhetoric made it nearly certain that the United States would experience democratic backsliding. In response, the Democrats, who claim to be in opposition to fascism, have done little to resist. If the Democratic establishment truly sees Trump as a threat to democracy, it should not prioritize the appearance of civility but rather uncompromising policy, party unity, and substantial resistance.

Since the 2024 election, the Democratic Party has shifted right in an attempt to appeal to moderate Republicans, embracing moderate proposals, conservative politicians, and record-breaking corporate donations. This deference is not just excessive but has had real consequences: Many right-wing policy platforms have now become entrenched into the Democratic Party’s platform.

For example, in the case of the Laken Riley Act, 48 House Democrats and 10 Senate Democrats voted in favor of the bill despite experts warning that it would legitimize the false association between crime and migration. This bill was passed in late January and became Trump’s first major legislative victory, contributing significantly to his high approval rate. The Democrats should have refused to compromise on this key issue instead of prioritizing civility.

If the Democrats truly want to limit Trump’s power, they should start by blocking Republican legislation through filibusters and dealmaking and push stronger counter narratives to defend immigrants.

Instead, even as the president consolidates power and introduces sweeping executive actions dismantling government institutions, the Democrats have failed to demonstrate party unity. Though Trump’s unofficial State of the Union provided ample opportunity to display a unified opposition party, the Democrats looked fractured. Some were dressed in pink to call attention to Trump’s harmful policies for women, some held up signs with jabs at the president, and others boycotted the speech entirely. The Democrats’ silence came off as passive and disunited in the face of the president touting actions harming the American people.

Most alarmingly, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reportedly privately confronted those in his party who disrupted the speech. When Rep. Al Green shouted at the president early in his speech, House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber; 10 Democrats later voted with Republicans in favor of the House motion to censure Green, demonstrating that the party prioritizes decorum over resistance.

Though traditional political practices have been thrown away in the age of Trump, establishment Democrats still seem to believe that cordiality and moderation will somehow be enough to face Trump’s second term. When our civil liberties are under attack, decorum should be the lowest priority. Democrats must understand that raising attention through disruption is a necessity to garner support.

Even so, party leaders have reportedly doubled down on this weak front. As Democratic strategist James Carville put it: “With no clear leader to voice our opposition and no control in any branch of government, it’s time for Democrats to embark on the most daring political maneuver in the history of our party: roll over and play dead.”

Some have argued that the Democrats are unable to take further action. However, their actions during Trump’s 2016 term tell a different story. Even without a majority in either chamber, the Democrats managed to stop Trump from repealing the Affordable Care Act, sued to overturn multiple unconstitutional executive orders in the courts, and utilized protest to communicate with the general public.

This time around, Trump’s actions are much more dangerous, and the party’s unity will determine how much damage it can mitigate. Its passiveness has already failed to appeal to the average voter, with a CNN poll finding a measly 26% approval rating among Democratic voters. With genuine concerns around the state of democracy, progressive voters validly feel as though the Democratic Party is failing to adequately reflect the anxieties of the most vulnerable communities.

When Democratic lawmakers align themselves with Trump’s rhetoric while prioritizing decorum over tangible action, they present themselves as an elite class that is immune to Trump’s actions. They must instead appeal to the working class by adopting populist rhetoric to show that the party can and will act as a bulwark against Trump’s power.

Recent events have offered a glimpse of hope. Elon Musk’s attempt to buy the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat election ultimately failed due to high Democratic voter turnout. Despite Musk spending hundreds of millions on campaign ads, Wisconsin Democrats rallied against the billionaire, preventing the candidate he endorsed from taking the seat.

However, until there is a unified, progressive, and organized response by the Democrats, Trump will continue to implement policies that will devastate the average American worker and family. Rising costs, cuts to essential services, and blatant violation of civil liberties threaten every American, but the Democratic Party has barely shown any signs of life. The consequences of weak resistance are now being felt by the UC San Diego community. Last week, six students’ visas were revoked without any apparent reason, with one student deported at the border.

The Democrats continue to neglect working class policies and organize uncharismatic resistance. They need to act meaningfully, and they must do so soon to save the United States.