5 UCSD students face sudden F-1 visa terminations, a 6th deported at the border

This is a developing story that The Guardian is continuing to follow. See our most recent updates below this article.

At 8:49 p.m. today, Chancellor Pradeep Khosla released a campus-wide notice sharing that five UC San Diego international students had their F-1 visas suddenly terminated. A sixth student was “detained at the border, denied entry and deported to their home country.” This follows news of similar sudden visa terminations of international students across the United States.

The statement, which was titled “Updates on Recent Federal Immigration Actions,” reports that the University received notification yesterday, without prior warning. The federal government gave no specific reason for these terminations.

The UCSD Guardian reached out to Matt Nagel, senior executive director of the UCSD Public Relations Council, to request comment on the statement. Nagel was unable to confirm the immigration status of the student that was detained or further details about the visa terminations and affected students.

Visa terminations have reportedly been affecting students across several University of California campuses, according to a statement released by the UC Office of the President earlier today.

“The University of California is aware that international students across several of our campuses have been impacted by recent SEVIS terminations,” the statement read. “This is a fluid situation, and we continue to monitor and assess its implications for the UC community and the people affected.”

Khosla’s statement directs students to the International Services and Engagement Office and its Immigration Policy Updates page for current information.

An employee at the ISEO speculated that these terminations are targeting international students with a prior arrest record, such as those with DUIs. They recommended that international students with prior arrests seek an attorney.

The chancellor’s statement also refers readers to an FAQ from the University of California.

The FAQ provides information on UC policy regarding the extent of its compliance with federal immigration enforcement. It reiterates the UC’s 2016 public statement ensuring campus police will not “undertake joint efforts with federal immigration enforcement authorities to investigate, detain, or arrest individuals for violation of federal immigration law.”

The Guardian will continue to monitor this story. If you have any information to share, please send an email or anonymous tip to [email protected].

UPDATE: April 5, 7:45 p.m.

Following the campus-wide notice sent from the chancellor’s office yesterday, students are scrambling to discover more information about who was affected, why, and what this means. Here’s what The UCSD Guardian knows so far:

What is the University doing right now?

Chancellor Pradeep Khosla’s April 4 statement directed students to the International Services and Engagement Office and its Immigration Policy Updates page for current information and resources.

“The students have been notified, and we are working directly with them to provide support,” the statement read.

An anonymous faculty member has informed The Guardian of an emergency meeting held on April 4 before the campuswide notice to discuss federal immigration actions at UCSD.

According to the anonymous faculty member, UC chancellors are hesitant to act as the UC Office of the President has not yet provided instruction on how individual university campuses should respond. The Guardian reached out to the Public Relations Office for further comment and has not heard back at this time.

Who are the impacted students?

While The Guardian has been unable to verify the identity of any individual student, we have received confirmation from several sources at the University that all six students were international students holding F-1 visas. They were instructed to leave the country immediately.

Various publications have shared that students have also faced visa terminations at UCLA, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Barbara, and UC Irvine. As of this article’s publishing, students at UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz, and UC Merced have not received any notifications indicating visa terminations at their campuses.

Which students are at risk?

Speculations about which students were targeted and why are circulating around the University of California and at UC San Diego.

The Daily Bruin reported that the UCLA Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars believes these terminations are related to “arrests or misdemeanor convictions.” The Daily Cal did not provide any further information about the circumstances of the visa revocations at UC Berkeley.

The Guardian originally reported (above) that staff from UCSD’s International Services and Engagement Office surmised that these students may all share a prior arrest record. However, the anonymous faculty member shared that those who know the students’ identities have not been able to identify any patterns that would indicate why they were targeted.

The six students span across different majors and graduating years, and some do not have a prior criminal record. The source also added that no patterns were identified in the visa terminations at other UC campuses.

The Guardian is pursuing all possible avenues to investigate which students are being targeted for visa termination and why, including the potential link between deportations and involvement in protests. If you have any information, please send your tip to [email protected].