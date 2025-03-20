Live Updates: Tritons clash with Wolverines in first March Madness appearance

6:56 p.m. We are just minutes from go-time now. The Tritons roll out a familiar starting five of senior guard Hayden Gray, junior guard Chris Howell, Tait-Jones, senior guard Tyler McGhie, and junior forward Nordin Kapic. Join senior staff writers Henry Stanger and Alan Zhang as we provide updates throughout the night.

6:46 p.m. UC San Diego men’s basketball (30-4, 18-2 Big West) has been buoyed by a loud LionTree Arena all year. At- or near-capacity crowds have cheered on the Tritons en route to a sterling 13-2 home record. LionTree Arena fits 4,500 spectators. Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado, where UCSD will play the University of Michigan Wolverines (25-9, 14-6 Big Ten) tonight, fits 21,000. The story of the 2024-25 Tritons has captivated the school, with students flocking in droves to LionTree Arena and crossing out every “M” they can find around campus. However, as 21,000 watch on from the stands of Ball Arena tonight, and millions more watch from their TVs at home, UCSD has the chance to captivate the nation. A victory tonight would elevate names like senior forward Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones and head coach Eric Olen from local legends to nationwide storylines.

It has been a storybook season for the Tritons, but this next chapter sets up to be the grandest. With a lineup highlighted by future NBA talent, the Wolverines will be their toughest challenge yet. UCSD will need to play its best game of the year in order to claim victory and continue the Madness.

The key to the game for the Tritons tonight is going to be stopping the Wolverine big men. Centers have been a problem this season for the UCSD; UC Irvine senior center Bent Leuchten performed well in his three outings against the Tritons, and other big men have also posed a challenge. The unique Triton defense has helped mitigate that over the past few months, with double teams, traps, and aggressive defensive rebounding. But tonight, Michigan’s two 7-foot centers, junior Danny Wolf and graduate student Vlad Goldin, might prove too much for this Triton team. However, if they can stop the two Wolverines inside, this could end up being a magical night for UCSD.

We are now less than 15 minutes away from tip-off. A historic night under the brightest lights awaits; stay tuned for more updates.