Live Updates: Tritons clash with Wolverines in first March Madness appearance

Byline photo of Alan Zhang
Byline photo of Henry Stanger
Alan Zhang and Henry Stanger
Mar 20, 2025
Photo by Justin Lu/ UCSD Guardian
Live Coverage
Updated
Mar 20, 2025, 8:04 pm

8:03 p.m. At halftime, the Tritons trail 41-27. It has been a rough first half for UCSD; shots haven’t been falling, free throws haven’t either, and the Wolverines are carving the Tritons open in the paint. With one more half to go, Olen and his team might have some magic left when we return.

Updated
Mar 20, 2025, 7:56 pm

7:55 p.m. After a 0-6 start from downtown, McGhie finally drains a triple from the right corner. The Tritons are clearly emphasizing the longball against Michigan’s size, as they have shot 15 of them. The issue is they have only made two, including the latest triple from McGhie. UCSD will need some of these shots to start falling if it wants to stay in this game. The Wolverines lead 36-25 with one minute until the bands play.

Updated
Mar 20, 2025, 7:43 pm

7:43 p.m. UCSD responds with a quick offensive spurt to keep pace with the Wolverines after a Michigan run. Gray hits a difficult moving 3-pointer from the left wing, and McGhie chips in a dazzling runner on the next possession. After looking completely lost with the ball to start the half, the Tritons appear to have their legs under them on that end of the court. They trail 27-19 with six minutes until halftime.

Updated
Mar 20, 2025, 7:31 pm

7:31 p.m. The aggressive Triton defense we saw all season has come back to life. Kapic converts a fast-break layup after a Rochelin steal. Rochelin then intercepts the following inbound pass and converts a contested layup off the window. The Tritons are slowly climbing out of the early hole they dug themselves and now trail 15-8 with 11 minutes to play in the half.

Updated
Mar 20, 2025, 7:25 pm

7:25 p.m. McGhie finally breaks the seal on the basket with a nifty floater in the lane. Redshirt junior guard Justin Rochelin almost adds a second consecutive basket on a fast-break dunk, but the finish is just off. The Tritons came out of the gates shell shocked and will look to settle into a rhythm as the quarter continues. They trail 10-4 with 13 minutes remaining in the half.

Updated
Mar 20, 2025, 7:18 pm

7:18 p.m. The Tritons are 0 for 4 from the field with four turnovers in the opening minutes. Olen calls a timeout after the Wolverines convert the latest UCSD turnover into a fast-break layup to make the score 10-0. Michigan is applying heavy pressure at the point of attack, and the Tritons are struggling to get into their sets.

Updated
Mar 20, 2025, 7:11 pm

7:09 p.m. We are underway from Ball Arena. A less-than-ideal start for the Tritons as the Wolverines win the opening tip and Wolf quickly cashes in from beyond the arc. Tait-Jones steps on the baseline while posting up under the basket to give the ball right back to Michigan. The Wolverines are up 3-0 with 18 minutes to go in the first half.

6:56 p.m. We are just minutes from go-time now. The Tritons roll out a familiar starting five of senior guard Hayden Gray, junior guard Chris Howell, Tait-Jones, senior guard Tyler McGhie, and junior forward Nordin Kapic. Join senior staff writers Henry Stanger and Alan Zhang as we provide updates throughout the night.

 

6:46 p.m. UC San Diego men’s basketball (30-4, 18-2 Big West) has been buoyed by a loud LionTree Arena all year. At- or near-capacity crowds have cheered on the Tritons en route to a sterling 13-2 home record. LionTree Arena fits 4,500 spectators. Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado, where UCSD will play the University of Michigan Wolverines (25-9, 14-6 Big Ten) tonight, fits 21,000. The story of the 2024-25 Tritons has captivated the school, with students flocking in droves to LionTree Arena and crossing out every “M” they can find around campus. However, as 21,000 watch on from the stands of Ball Arena tonight, and millions more watch from their TVs at home, UCSD has the chance to captivate the nation. A victory tonight would elevate names like senior forward Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones and head coach Eric Olen from local legends to nationwide storylines.

It has been a storybook season for the Tritons, but this next chapter sets up to be the grandest. With a lineup highlighted by future NBA talent, the Wolverines will be their toughest challenge yet. UCSD will need to play its best game of the year in order to claim victory and continue the Madness.

The key to the game for the Tritons tonight is going to be stopping the Wolverine big men. Centers have been a problem this season for the UCSD; UC Irvine senior center Bent Leuchten performed well in his three outings against the Tritons, and other big men have also posed a challenge. The unique Triton defense has helped mitigate that over the past few months, with double teams, traps, and aggressive defensive rebounding. But tonight, Michigan’s two 7-foot centers, junior Danny Wolf and graduate student Vlad Goldin, might prove too much for this Triton team. However, if they can stop the two Wolverines inside, this could end up being a magical night for UCSD.

We are now less than 15 minutes away from tip-off. A historic night under the brightest lights awaits; stay tuned for more updates.

