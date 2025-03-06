Women’s basketball fends off Matadors in tight win

In a strong defensive performance, UC San Diego women’s basketball (16-14, 12-6 Big West) prevailed over the Cal State Northridge Matadors (4-22, 2-15 Big West) last Thursday night, Feb. 27, at LionTree Arena. Earlier in the season, the Tritons squashed the Matadors in a dominating 82-44 win. This time around, the Matadors were much more prepared, compelling the Tritons to make crucial second-half adjustments to secure a 78-64 victory.

Considering the results of their prior bout and the Matadors’ five-game losing streak entering the matchup, it seemed like UCSD had won the game before it even began. However, by halftime, it felt like the Tritons were mere inches away from experiencing the horrors of a trap game. Luckily, the home team pulled through and escaped the upset.

The meeting commenced with a 3-point shot from graduate student guard Parker Montgomery, which was unfortunately one of the Tritons’ lone offensive successes early in the game. The Tritons’ hesitation to shoot, mixed with the Matadors’ ability to create and score from turnovers, greatly limited their potential scoring output.

Despite its offensive challenges, UCSD excelled on defense, forcing four turnovers in the first two-and-a-half minutes. Nevertheless, the Tritons’ inability to score reduced the game to back-and-forth exchanges until UCSD was down 10-16. They needed a spark to keep up with the Matadors: a flash of light appeared on the court as redshirt sophomore guard Junae Mahan passed to Montgomery, and like a kindling catching fire, the graduate student made another 3-pointer to keep the Tritons in the game.

Mahan then put 3 points on the board with a free throw and a contested layup, tying the game 16-16. CSUN quickly responded with another 2 points, but with seconds left on the clock, Mahan bolted down the court and tied the game with one last layup. After such a close opening quarter, the Tritons had to make some changes if they hoped to overcome the Matadors.

“Our starters didn’t come out as strong as we wanted to — and that’s not acceptable — but our second group came in and really got us into the game,” Montgomery said in a postgame interview with The UCSD Guardian.

The second quarter began with the teams neck-and-neck. The back-and-forth scoring continued until sophomore guard Sumayah Sugapong assisted junior guard Sabrina Ma with two consecutive 3-pointers, giving the Tritons a critical advantage. Relying greatly on Sugapong’s shooting and game management skills, UCSD paced forward to extend its lead.

“Although Sumayah’s a second year, she’s really taken on that leadership role and become a ‘coach on the court,’” Montgomery said.

The Triton offense was finally gaining steam, but their defense began to falter. The Matadors’ frequent 3-pointers ensured the Tritons weren’t getting too comfortable; for all the tedious work UCSD put into scoring a layup, CSUN would immediately counter with another quick 3-pointer. The half closed with a shaky 7-point Triton lead. Although they were ahead, the Tritons lacked the consistency to dominate.

To start off the third quarter, Montgomery banked in another shot from deep, but just like in the first, the Tritons were unable to capitalize on this momentum. The team went on to gain multiple lengthy possessions with no points to show for it. However, the Tritons managed to revitalize their defense, clamping down on the Matadors to force turnovers.

“We’re a very defensive team, and we take pride in our defense,” Montgomery said. “We just came out and showed what we usually do.”

Slowly but surely, UCSD trudged onward while CSUN tried and failed to decipher the Tritons’ defensive scheme. The Matadors went scoreless for seven minutes, which the Tritons took as an opportunity to gain momentum. The last stretch of the third quarter saw aggressive runs from both teams and a flurry of fouls as the clock reset.

The final period started poorly for the home team. Missing shot after shot, the Tritons scrambled to score as the Matadors inched closer to the upset. UCSD refused to fall, however, wearing down the Matadors with relentless defensive pursuit. When sophomore power forward and center Erin Condron shot from long range and then worked in the paint, the Tritons raced ahead. With a minute left on the clock, Montgomery put up one last shot from downtown before dribbling out the closing seconds. The Tritons had successfully avoided the trap.

On March 1, the Tritons followed up their success with a 69-46 win over Cal State Fullerton. UCSD currently holds the No. 4 seed in the Big West conference. With two conference games left in the season, the Tritons will hope to win out and prepare for the upcoming Big West Championships. Three wins in Henderson would earn them a spot in the 2025 Women’s March Madness bracket.

“This season means a lot to me because I chose to come back, and it’s our first year going to the Big West Tournament,” Montgomery said. “Now, we just have to show up and show what we’ve been playing for throughout these last four years.”