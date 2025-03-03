Beyond the track: Trailblazers Club connects UCSD’s active community

President of UC San Diego’s Trailblazers Club Ethan Lee describes the club as three in one: “a running club, hiking club and a mindfulness club, and it’s also [its own] community.”

Trailblazers is an outdoorsy student group with the goal of improving themselves and their mental health by staying active through runs, hikes, and more. First created in August 2024 as a running club, the Trailblazers Club has now grown into a larger community of students who seek outdoor adventure, amassing a large following led by a 15-person board.

The group now hosts weekly runs and yoga classes with the occasional weekend hike.

Lee, who is also the club’s founder, emphasized that he wanted to create a community at UCSD that could support and motivate him in his physical pursuits.

“I ran a half marathon last quarter, and as I was on my 12th mile, I was completely out of breath because I was so unprepared, and an older guy comes behind me and gives me a fist bump and tells me to keep going as he passes me. I felt like I needed a community [like that] at UCSD,” Lee said.

Beyond the club’s social benefits, it is also a good resource for students who do not have easy access to outdoor activities. Club member and first-year Nora Kovscek explained that members carpool to the various outings.

“I thought Trailblazers would be great because, then, I could go on hikes and meet more ‘outdoorsy’ people,” Kovscek said. “Being able to get a ride is great because if you don’t have a car, you can’t really go to good hiking spots.”

Aside from growing their membership, marketing chair Meilani Castillo said the club has other big goals on the horizon.

“We’re here for the people, and we just really want people to reach their potential and not graduate from this school saying, I wish I [did more],” Castillo said.

Castillo wants to bring more positivity and motivation to UCSD through the Trailblazers Club.

“I knew that I had a vision for what I wanted, [which was] to make this [club] something big, something impactful, something that can just bring more sunshine to the campus,” Castillo said. “If anything, it’s an outlet. It’s something to look forward to on weekends for those who may be having trouble finding somewhere that [they] fit in.”

For Kovscek, these efforts to welcome and include new members have helped her navigate life on campus as a first-year student.

“[Trailblazers is] really welcoming,” she said. “It’s good for me because I’m a first-year, and it’s really hard to meet people outside of your ‘bubble.’ I feel like I only interact with people in my classes, in my suite, and in my sorority.”

Lee expressed that while he enjoys the relaxation and exercise components of the club, the best part has been the people he has met along the way and the connections he has watched others make.

“The people and the members that come out have a good time, and they talk to their friends,” Lee said. “There’s nothing more we could ask for.”