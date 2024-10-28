A&E’s Halloween Picks

“Gyeongseong Creature” (2023–24)

For fans of history, romance, and monsters, this Korean series on Netflix delivers an action-packed thriller set in 1945 during Japan’s occupation of South Korea. In Gyeongseong — modern-day Seoul — an underground project is brewing: the creation of man-made monsters under Japan’s imperial rule.

Jang Tae-sung (Park Seo-joon) is the wealthy owner of the House of Golden Treasure, the city’s largest pawn shop. Part of being one of the richest in the city means that Jang also has access to all the information of what happens within — which is why Japanese police commissioner Ishikawa forces Jang into a mission: finding the officer’s missing mistress. Meanwhile, Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee), a skilled hunter, and her father are navigating the rugged wilderness of Manchuria and Shanghai in search of her lost mother. Reaching Gyeongseong, she crosses paths with Jang, and together, they unravel the dark secrets hidden within Ongseong Hospital. There, they find the horrific study being conducted by the Japanese military, where the scientists force innocent Korean men, women, and children to undergo experimentation for “Najin” — the man-made parasite that turns humans into grotesque, bloodthirsty monsters. Even alongside the frightening monsters that enjoy tearing and ripping apart human bodies, the real horror lies in the cruel ways in which the Imperial Japanese regime abuse, torture, and murder the Korean people for this experiment to succeed.

Drawing on the real-life traumas experienced by South Korea during this period, the show reveals the depths of human cruelty fueled by power and greed. For historical fiction fans, I can only recommend the first season, but for those seeking a gory, action-packed series to enjoy this Halloween, this must-watch show is perfect for binge season.

– Erika Myong, Senior Staff Writer

“Halloween” by Phoebe Bridgers (2021)

There is an immensely sad juxtaposition between a holiday where you have the ability to embody anything and the stagnation of a relationship where you can no longer become anything different. The soft, low-tempo highlight of Phoebe Bridgers’ breakout album “Punisher” is a glimpse into a dead-end relationship. Bridgers paints a bleak and desperate emotional backdrop for this stale dynamic through flashes of scenes: ambulance sirens racing all night, a Giants fan almost killed outside Dodger’s stadium, and circular conversations. The chorus of the track reads like a plea: “Baby it’s Halloween / And we can be anything / Oh, come on, man / We can be anything.”

Beneath the melancholy and mourning of a future, love and acceptance run like a pulse until the very end. In the last chorus, Bridgers substitutes the line “We can be anything,” with, “There’s a last time for everything,” just before a repeating outro declares, “I’ll be whatever you want.” It’s an admission of loss. She is not asking for forever; she is aware that this relationship has run its course. However, she’s asking for one night, a final Halloween celebration where they can pretend the love in this relationship is infinite and then be ready to let this chapter close.

Maybe this isn’t a typical Halloween recommendation, but if you find yourself feeling low amidst the highs of partying and need to sit with your sorrow, this is a fitting song for the occasion.

– Jonathan Shlesinger, A&E Co-Editor

“The Addams Family” (1991)

Many of us have comfort items or intangible things that provide a certain warmth and nostalgia. During this time of year, I always find myself returning to “The Addams Family” (1991) movie.

Although the family’s first appearance was in a single-panel comic in a late 1930s edition of The New Yorker, the characters rapidly amassed a cult following and inspired a short-lived 1964 television series. Over the next 25 years, popularity for the eerie family increased immensely, especially after Barry Sonnefield’s 1991 film that quickly became a household staple. Since its release and sequel two years later, there have been several theater and TV adaptations of the beloved family, the most notable being my favorite, the 1991 classic.

This film captures the very essence of Halloween — the mystery, the unease, the allure. The story follows the Addams as they welcome home Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd), who is not quite as he seems, and the enigmatic events that occur following his arrival. Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) bring a delightful emotional depth to the family’s central “dysfunction,” instilling more and more adoration for each of the family members as we begin to understand them better.

However, what is so special about “The Addams Family” is what lies underneath their witchy, eccentric exterior: a group of people that don’t fit in and yet are bound together, in spite of their quirks and love for one another. One of the most exciting parts about Halloween is the pretending, the playing make believe, being anything you want to be for one day. The Addams do that day after day, showing us that being unconventional is a quality to cherish. If you’re looking for a gloomy-day watch this fall, “The Addams Family” won’t let you down.

– Arshia Singh, Senior Staff Writer