Categories:

UC San Diego introduces the Jane Teranes Climate Change Education Requirement

Natalie Ambler
Oct 22, 2024
UC San Diego introduces the Jane Teranes Climate Change Education Requirement
Image by Michelle Deng for The UCSD Guardian

As of Sept. 2024, the Jane Teranes Climate Change Education Requirement has been a general education course mandate for all students at UC San Diego, starting with first-years enrolled in Fall 2024.This addition is the first general education requirement focused on climate change to be approved within UC system.

Students enrolled prior to Fall Quarter 2024 and transfer students do not have to fulfill this requirement

The course is named in honor of the late Jane Teranes, a professor and researcher at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Teranes worked at UCSD for over 20 years as the first teaching professor within Scripps. She developed and led accessible programs for undergraduate students in the study of climatology and created the Scripps Geosciences Educational Opportunities program and the climate change studies minor.

During May 2021, a collective of faculty members organized and created the first academic senate committee focused on implementing education on climate change. This Committee on Campus Climate Change wrote and endorsed a proposal in Spring Quarter 2021 supporting climate change education. 

During this time, student and faculty interest towards this type of course requirement had been growing. This student interest and proposal from the CCCC led to the formation of a Senate-Administration Workgroup on Undergraduate Climate Change Education for All, focused on passing a new climate change education requirement.

Fonna Forman, professor of political science, and chair of the CCCC and Senate-Administration Workgroup on Undergraduate Climate Change Education for All, spoke to The UCSD Guardian about the approval process for this curriculum.

“The proposal for a climate change education requirement came through [the CCCC], and that committee was working very closely with student voices, with faculty voices. We summoned workshops and town halls across the campus to listen to people and their thoughts about doing this, why it was important, what kind of obstacles we might face,” Forman explained.

“It’s a story of faculty and student activism,” Forman said. “On a campus, there has to be bottom-up enthusiasm and excitement for something like this to happen, and the students and the faculty are too often left out of this story.”

This collaboration centered students in the design of the new requirement. The JTCCER is designed to ensure that students can still graduate on time, with many approved courses counting for credit towards other graduation requirements.

“We wanted a distributed model where students could take climate courses within their own majors,” Forman noted. “We don’t want to disrupt students’ time to degree. That was really important to the committee.”

First-year Cassie Montenegro is currently enrolled in SIO 40, titled Life and Climate on Earth, which fulfills both her Revelle College general education requirements and the JTCCER. Montenegro shared her thoughts on the new requirement.

“I actually find it really interesting, mostly because I do a lot of things to try and be more environmentally friendly,” Montenegro said. “I’m interested to know more about what’s being done to try and help with climate change.”

First-year Maya Arcoleo, also shared this sentiment toward climate change education. “I think it’s an important thing that people should be learning about,” Arcoleo said.

When asked about the potential for the requirement to expand beyond UCSD, Forman explained the importance of having an abundance of educational resources.

 “We want to see more climate-oriented faculty hired across the campus. We want to see those faculty bringing their amazing, diverse expertise into the classroom to teach students about the crisis,” said Forman.

The Bending The Curve curriculum, developed within the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, aims to integrate comprehensive climate education with all teaching disciplines across UCSD. The BTC curriculum is intended to be applicable to a broad range of academic models, making it an easily accessible model for other campuses.

The JTCCER will be reassessed every five years, with three different qualities being examined by the Senate-Administration Workshop Group. The available curriculum choices, the inclusion of transfer students, and the implementation of a permanent climate change program are all issues set to be evaluated again when the Senate-Administration Group reconvenes in five years.

About the Contributor
Michelle Deng, Art Co-Editor
Psychology and sociology double major with a minor in human rights and migration. A passionate proponent of indie games and animation. Draws occasionally.
Tags:
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2615
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

View Story Comments
More to Discover
More in Latest
Price Center East now open 24-hours Monday through Friday for students
Price Center East now open 24-hours Monday through Friday for students
Dogs understand pre-recorded words from soundboards, UCSD study finds
Dogs understand pre-recorded words from soundboards, UCSD study finds
Council on American-Islamic Relations hosts press conference at UC San Diego about anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racism
Council on American-Islamic Relations hosts press conference at UC San Diego about anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racism
UC San Diego Researchers Uncover Two Molecular Subtypes of Crohn’s Disease
UC San Diego Researchers Uncover Two Molecular Subtypes of Crohn’s Disease
AFSCME 3299 holds informational picket line for contract negotiation, announces strike vote
AFSCME 3299 holds informational picket line for contract negotiation, announces strike vote
Getting Hitched at Sixth: The UCSD Korean Day Festival
Getting Hitched at Sixth: The UCSD Korean Day Festival
More in News
Week 4 News in Brief
UCSD School of Medicine tests effects of time-restricted eating on metabolic health
UCSD School of Medicine tests effects of time-restricted eating on metabolic health
Students and Community Gather for Vigil in Anniversary of Year-long War on Gaza
Students and Community Gather for Vigil in Anniversary of Year-long War on Gaza
Students Supporting Israel and Tritons for Israel Hosts Memorial Events Remembering Oct. 7
Around 1,000 San Diego protesters march for the International Day of Action for Palestine
Around 1,000 San Diego protesters march for the International Day of Action for Palestine
UC San Diego develops Willo, the first wellness app on a university campus
UC San Diego develops Willo, the first wellness app on a university campus
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2615
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal