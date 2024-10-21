Sammy Rae & The Friends transform Humphrey’s by the Bay into a “Good Time Tavern”

The moment Sammy Rae & The Friends opened with “Thieves,” I knew this would be more than just a concert: it would be a celebration of love, connection, and community. The energy at Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay on Friday, October 18th was electric, and I knew this performance would make the band a favorite of mine.

I had the privilege of interviewing Sammy Rae a few hours before the show. When I asked where she took inspiration from, she shared with me that she was inspired by Joan Jett, Blondie, and other powerful women of rock. I felt each of their presences pouring out of her heart and echoing through her voice.

The band, affectionately titled “The Friends,” complemented Sammy’s vibrant performance with a dynamic sound that blends genres of folk, jazz, and pop. Each musician brought their own instrumental forte.

James Quinlan brought funk back on the stand-up bass. Kellon Anderson and Max Zooi balanced each other out on tenor and alto saxophone, respectively, while still boogieing to each other’s groove. Debbie Tjong took the stage, shredding the guitar and bringing disco fever to an all time high on the keys. Will Leet ruled on the electric guitar solo after solo, and presented his ethereal tenor during “For the Time Being.” C-Bass, on the drums, carried the heart and rhythm of each song, creating a rich tapestry of sound that filled me with energy even after a long, midterm-heavy week.

Sammy shared in our interview that the band members come from all over the world and met at open mics and jams across Brooklyn. She discussed how “we come from all walks of life,” to create such a unique sound. This impressed me the most, and I saw how the camaraderie between “The Friends” radiated outward, creating an inclusive atmosphere that enveloped the audience.

It is evident that the band gains inspiration both from other musicians and from their fans with how Sammy Rae said “if you are here tonight you are a part of “The Friends.” In my interview with Sammy, she expressed a similar appreciation for “The Friends” community, telling me that “we are always grateful for the fans because, without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

I experienced a brief moment of panic during the show when I realized I was missing my grandmother’s sapphire ring. After realizing I must have rocked out too hard, I scoured the floor with my dim iPhone flashlight and the help of a kind stranger. Upon reuniting with my ring, I was filled with gratitude and brought to tears. The community that Sammy Rae & The Friends have cultivated is one that our world needs to see more of. It consists of people who look out for each other during hard times even if it means making a sacrifice of their own time and efforts.

Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay is an excellent venue because its outdoor arrangement allows for audience members to each take up their own space, making it much easier to spread their arms and jam.

The crowd, which consisted of people from all walks of life, sang along to every song, and their voices merged into one harmonious chorus. The lyrics from many songs speak to themes of love, resilience, and the realities of prioritizing one’s mental health, resonating deeply with everyone present.

At one point, Sammy paused to encourage a sing-along, and the venue erupted in joy as strangers became friends, united in their shared love for the music. “This is a song about how incredible women are,” she said, introducing “Jackie Onassis”, an powerful anthem for the queer community, eliciting a roar of cheers from the crowd. The song allowed me to dance freely; I had never been alone in the crowd of a concert before, but my heart sang along and I began to dance before my inhibitions could stop my feet from moving.

Between songs, Sammy’s heartfelt interactions with the audience felt like conversations between friends rather than a typical performer-audience dynamic. She countered toxic masculinity by encouraging the men at this concert to embrace vulnerability during her performance of “David” which is a ballad she says is for any man or individual who has ever been told not to express emotion. This was a space where people could let their guard down, express their joys and sorrows, and leave feeling more connected to themselves.

The band’s encore was the hit song “Kick it To Me,” which was the highlight of my night. In our interview, Sammy explained that the song is about helping out the ones you love, and was inspired by her first solid adult friendships with her bandmates.

This feel-good tune is more than just a good dance hit. The song is about not letting your loved ones carry their troubles alone and saying, “I’ll be there for you,” in hard times. The crowd danced and swayed, hands raised high, a sea of smiling faces illuminated by the golden stage lights. In that moment, it felt as though the entire venue was one body, pulsing with spirit, warmth, and a profound sense of belonging.

“We take a lot of our inspiration from going on trips to Airbnbs in nature and being alone together.” Rae shared with me. Slowing down with “Coming Home Song,” this song was in reference to those trips they took together. With The Friends off-stage, the crowd grew silent to listen to Sammy Rae’s voice and the strums of her acoustic guitar.

Sammy Rae’s incredible stage presence effortlessly drew everyone’s attention, including those who happened to watch from their boats due to the proximity to the water, of whom she jokingly called out during the show. Her voice, both powerful and soulful, carried a depth of emotion that connected with every person in that audience. It was impossible to not feel the love she poured into every lyric, an expression of music’s healing and uniting power, reminding us that we’re not alone.

As the final notes of the night lingered in the air, it was clear that the band was truly grateful for the opportunity to come to San Diego.

This concert was about more than just the incredible music; it was about the love built in that shared space. From what we discussed in the interview about taking inspiration from the strong adult friendships she has formed over the years, I was clearly being told a story about growing with the ones you love through the setlist.

Their new album reflects on themes of moving forward and being confidently unique in today’s world of music. “We are where we hoped we always would be. … We [have] always worked toward sustainability and longevity,” Sammy said.

The night ended with me finding my ring, and the love and sense of belonging the band created will echo in the hearts of myself and all who were there long after the last chord was played. Sammy Rae & The Friends reminded me that, in a world that often feels divided, we can find connection through the universal language of music.

Photos by Thomas Murphy for The UCSD Guardian