Tritons downed by Rainbow Wahine in Big West clash

The UC San Diego women’s soccer team (2–11–3, 0–5–2 Big West) battled the University of Hawai’i (9–6–1, 5–0–1 Big West) on Thursday evening, falling 1–0 to the conference-leading Rainbow Wahine at Triton Soccer Stadium. The Tritons displayed grit and resilience in a hard fought, defensive struggle, but were unable to capitalize on their scoring opportunities throughout the night.

UCSD entered the match looking for their first Big West win of the season and got to work early. Sophomore midfielder Alexis Nguyen fired the home team’s first shot attempt of the night in the third minute; this would be one of 13 shot attempts the Tritons would ultimately send the Hawai’i goalkeeper’s way.

The Tritons found Hawai’i eager to match their physicality, and the teams traded fouls early. UCSD found several promising scoring opportunities, which were all fended off by a resolute Rainbow Wahine defense. Graduate student midfielder Kailey Park sent a 15th minute shot attempt that was deleted by the Hawai’i goalkeeper; she then followed it up a minute later with a powerful attempt that went wide. In the 18th minute, a tremendous pass curled into a Raquel Kalpakoff strike, but the senior forward could not find the target. Another near identical setup emerged seconds later, but the Rainbow Wahine goalkeeper corralled the forward’s second strike, keeping the Tritons off the scoreboard.

Just as it appeared the teams would be heading to the break locked at a 0–0 tie, the Rainbow Wahine flipped the field and assumed offensive control. Sophomore defender Leilah Raad erased a Hawai’i shot attempt with junior midfielder Lindsey Park, turning it into UCSD’s final shot attempt of the half, but the Hawai’i goalkeeper nabbed the ball for her third save. Then, in the 25th minute, a Rainbow Wahine midfielder found open space, slowed to a halt, set her feet, and looped a shot over Triton sophomore goalkeeper Ginny Cross’ outstretched glove for the evening’s first score.

After deliberating under the dark canopy of trees near the tunnel leading to the track, UCSD lit into Hawai’i with renewed energy to start the second half. Nguyen, working on the wing, authored a memorable move that slipped open junior defender Allie Luo for an early attempt, maintaining the pressure on the Hawai’i players. Some sidelined Rainbow Wahine players huddled in pink hoodies, hands tucked in pockets, seemingly affected by the cold La Jolla night.

Capitalizing on the Tritons’ momentum in the second half, senior midfielder Courtney Hilliard rocketed a shot that nearly squeaked past the Hawai’i goalkeeper, while Luo helped set up graduate student midfielder Skylar Enge to deliver a great cross. However, UCSD’s offensive attacks were ultimately unable to produce a goal against the strong Hawai’i defense.

Kailey Park energized the crowd with a physical play midway through the second half as UCSD continued to threaten the Rainbow Wahine, but as time went on, the Tritons’ opportunities came and went as the match drew to a close.

Coach Jones also spoke on the Tritons’ approach to facing Hawai’i. “We just asked for a different level of commitment, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, and just a little bit more determination in the box. I thought they responded really well to that [and] thought it was a very good defensive sound game from us, so [I’m] really happy with their improvements in that.”

Regarding the Tritons’ 13 shot attempts to the Rainbow Warriors’ eight, Coach Jones credited “confidence and [believing] in yourself individually” in turning the talented Tritons’ promising offensive looks into points on the board.

“I think a lot of our players are lacking a little bit of that confidence right now, so we’ll do everything we can to give them that for the remaining games.”

Head Coach Kristin Jones spoke to The UCSD Guardian after the match, reflecting on what may be a slight, strange, underrated disadvantage for opposing teams playing on fall evenings at UCSD. “It’s kind of the running joke in the conference that the night game here is as cold as you’re going to get all season.”

In Thursday’s valiant effort, the UCSD women’s soccer team displayed a performance that could make future October nights even colder for upcoming teams. Against a Hawai’i team that is undefeated in conference play, the Tritons showed that they can run with the best of the Big West, disrupt possessions, and turn them into advantageous looks of their own. Now, their focus is capitalizing on offensive chances, back on the field, following their Sunday afternoon contest against UC Davis. The Tritons head north to Cal State Fullerton and UC Riverside this week before returning home for Senior Night against Cal Poly on Halloween.