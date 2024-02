On Feb. 22, the Loft and KSDT came together to host a Battle of the Bands, pitting UC San Diego’s student bands against each other for the top prize of opening at KSDT’s Spring Concert. The competitors were Still Mardel, Sex on Sundays, HFEMH, Arkangles, Alegrías, and The Diz. The night was full of noteworthy performances, but in the end The Diz triumphed thanks to their crowd-energizing performance that ended with their guitarist slamming their instrument into the stage.