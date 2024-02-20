Photo Essay: Horizon 2024

On February 16th and 17th for Horizon 2024, UCSD’s ASCE treated students to two nights of electric live performances ranging across multiple genres. The event highlighted student bands on both days with opening performances by UCSD students.

Ajax the Prodigy started the event strong on Day 1, leading into Rei Ami and Larry June. Night Cereal opened on Day 2 with a chill indie sound, followed up by Liv.E with some neo-soul.

Thee Sacred Souls ended the event with far and away the most powerful performance. Before they even started the crowd was screaming louder than they had before. The lead singer Josh Lane jumped into the crowd on two separate occasions and continued performing while surrounded by UCSD students. To end the night, all attendees rushed into the pit of the Epstein Amphitheatre for the final songs. The crowd’s screams for an encore were ear-shattering and successfully brought the band back out for a few more songs.

Ajax the Prodigy

Rei Ami

Larry June

Night Cereal

Liv.E

Thee Sacred Souls