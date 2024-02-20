Photo Essay: Horizon 2024

Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster & Photographer
Feb 20, 2024
Photo Essay: Horizon 2024
Photo by Thomas Murphy/ UCSD Guardian

On February 16th and 17th for Horizon 2024, UCSD’s ASCE treated students to two nights of electric live performances ranging across multiple genres. The event highlighted student bands on both days with opening performances by UCSD students. 

Ajax the Prodigy started the event strong on Day 1, leading into Rei Ami and Larry June. Night Cereal opened on Day 2 with a chill indie sound, followed up by Liv.E with some neo-soul.

Thee Sacred Souls ended the event with far and away the most powerful performance. Before they even started the crowd was screaming louder than they had before. The lead singer Josh Lane jumped into the crowd on two separate occasions and continued performing while surrounded by UCSD students. To end the night, all attendees rushed into the pit of the Epstein Amphitheatre for the final songs. The crowd’s screams for an encore were ear-shattering and successfully brought the band back out for a few more songs.

Ajax the Prodigy

Rei Ami

Larry June

Night Cereal

Liv.E

Thee Sacred Souls

 

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster & Photographer
I work on the website and take-a the pretty pictures
More to Discover
More in Photo Essays
Walkout for Palestine
Walkout for Palestine
Swings damaged by the storm.
Photo Essay: The state of homelessness: Examining criminalization and inaction by local government
Photo Essay: Fly a Kite for Palestine
Photo Essay: Fly a Kite for Palestine
Photo Essay: 100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: 100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *