Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



President Drake defers UC budget increase in Governor Newsom’s 2024-2025 state budget proposal

Mehri Sadri and Alexander OlsenJan 22, 2024
President+Drake+defers+UC+budget+increase+in+Governor+Newsoms+2024-2025+state+budget+proposal
Photo by Nicholas Regli/ UCSD Guardian

California Governor Gavin Newsom has released the state’s 2024-25 budget proposal plan, which includes a tentative funding increase to a collaborative UC Compact fund once fiscal uncertainty within California subsides. 

On Jan. 10, the UC Office of the President published a statement from UC President Michael V. Drake regarding the budget proposal. Drake stated that the governor issued a deferred budget increase of 5% — $216 million — to go toward the joint compact. 

In his message, Drake explained that the delay is a result of “thoughtful decisions during an extraordinarily difficult budget periodwhich “will position our state and its students for a prosperous future once budgetary challenges subside.” 

Newsom’s budget proposal has deferred millions of dollars in state funding that would have otherwise been allocated to the UC system; however, the campuses are allowed to spend up to the deferred budget increase’s dollar amount until it is officially granted after the deferral period. 

Drake remarked that the funding and base budget increase beginning in the 2024-25 cycle will allow the UCs to admit more students while fostering a campus of quality staff and facilities. According to the 2024-25 Summary of Budget Request presented to UC Regents for approval, Newsom will also consider granting additional funding to areas including enrollment growth and graduate science programs to widen healthcare access in medically underrepresented populations.

The multi-year compact, which will continue to receive funding once the deferral period ends, was established in May 2022 as a joint effort between the University of California and the Newsom Administration. In the 2022-23 period, the 5% base increase amounted to around $200 million in the General Fund. It will see increases in budget funding by the state annually over the next few years, serving as “a commitment to advance multiple student-focused goals shared by the Governor and the University.” The compact’s terms detail more specific goals, such as to increase UC accessibility through increased financial aid funding, promoting greater enrollment to California residents specifically, with a goal “to achieve a share of nonresident students at every UC campus that is no more than 18% of the campus’ undergraduate enrollment” at UC San Diego, UCLA, and UC Berkeley.

According to its 2019 Economic Impact Report, UCSD alone generated $16.5 billion in economic impact annually for the State of California, with a projection to have reached $18.8 billion in 2023. Drake’s letter acknowledged the increased budget as a testament to the ongoing support the California government holds for the UC systems through a commitment to further education, research, and service. 

Over the next few months, the UC system and California legislature will finalize the intricacies of the budget, as the two public entities continue to maximize their limited resources.

On Jan. 10, the UC Student Association also published a statement regarding the budget proposal, stating that they were “disheartened” to see Governor Newsom’s proposal. The UCSA highlighted how the proposed budget suspends funding for several programs, including the Cal Grant Reform Act, which “would have alleviated [the burden of the cost of living] for thousands of Californians who would have become eligible.”

The CA Student Housing Revolving Loan Fund Program also saw its funding suspended. The program would have allocated funds for California colleges and universities to more easily build student housing. The UCSA says is “especially disappointing,” as “students were promised by the Governor [that this] would be continually funded,” amidst increasing levels of homelessness among students during the housing crisis. 

About the Contributors
Mehri Sadri, Staff Writer
When she isn't stalking Twitter for new article ideas, Mehri can be found (gladly) coordinating local government's policy and outreach efforts through her work for the County and City of San Diego.
Alexander Olsen, Managing Editor
Alexander is a fourth-year computer science student, a niche internet micro-celebrity, a hobbyist photojournalist, and thinks you should listen to Geese.
Nicholas Regli, Artist
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Academic workers rally in support of Suresh Madheswaran and increased job security for international researchers
Academic workers rally in support of Suresh Madheswaran and increased job security for international researchers
Geisel Library hosts “Ebb and Flow,” spotlighting giant kelp forests on local shores
Geisel Library hosts “Ebb and Flow,” spotlighting giant kelp forests on local shores
UC San Diego School of Medicine receives $5 million grant to establish a center for Learning Health Systems science
UC San Diego School of Medicine receives $5 million grant to establish a center for Learning Health Systems science
Image Courtesy of UC San Diego Today
Biomarkers may pave the way for new depression treatments
UC alumni pledge to withhold donations until the system divests from war and apartheid
UC alumni pledge to withhold donations until the system divests from war and apartheid
Shores Diner to fill vacancy at Old Student Center
Shores Diner to fill vacancy at Old Student Center

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *