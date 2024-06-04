Reports of arrested students receive holds on their accounts, some concerned about Graduation

Graduating seniors who were arrested at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment have reported that they have received a hold on their TritonLink accounts.

It is unclear how many seniors have been affected. Suspension treatment has been inconsistent across the board, with some people receiving emails from the Center for Student Accountability, Growth, and Education, while others have not received emails at all.

The message that appeared on their TritonLink accounts states that the students have an administrative hold. The page states that the hold prevents them from being awarded their degree and obtaining their transcripts.

The holds came as a surprise to many students.

“I checked my email multiple times and literally did not see even a single email from SAGE,” an anonymous student said.

The Center for SAGE is the administrative organization that oversees student conduct processes, including these holds.

Another anonymous student expressed frustration at the lack of communication on the part of the university.

“I feel overwhelmed and annoyed. I had to get [notified] from another student. There wasn’t like an email or anything. I had finals to worry about, [but] no prior anything. I don’t know why they are so sloppy,” they said.