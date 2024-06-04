Reports of arrested students receive holds on their accounts, some concerned about Graduation

Byline photo of Carter Castillo
Carter Castillo, News Editor
Jun 4, 2024

Graduating seniors who were arrested at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment have reported that they have received a hold on their TritonLink accounts.

It is unclear how many seniors have been affected. Suspension treatment has been inconsistent across the board, with some people receiving emails from the Center for Student Accountability, Growth, and Education, while others have not received emails at all.

The message that appeared on their TritonLink accounts states that the students have an administrative hold. The page states that the hold prevents them from being awarded their degree and obtaining their transcripts.

The holds came as a surprise to many students.

“I checked my email multiple times and literally did not see even a single email from SAGE,” an anonymous student said.

The Center for SAGE is the administrative organization that oversees student conduct processes, including these holds.

Another anonymous student expressed frustration at the lack of communication on the part of the university.

“I feel overwhelmed and annoyed. I had to get [notified] from another student. There wasn’t like an email or anything. I had finals to worry about, [but] no prior anything. I don’t know why they are so sloppy,” they said.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Carter Castillo
Carter Castillo, News Editor
Second year Comparative Politics Major and passionate student journalist. Proud owner of a 2012 Toyota Prius.
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2305
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
UCSD academic workers to strike on Monday, June 3
UCSD academic workers to strike on Monday, June 3
Students continue to demonstrate in solidarity with Palestine
Students continue to demonstrate in solidarity with Palestine
Image courtesy of UC San Diego Today
$21 million gift supports UC San Diego’s efforts to link chemical and nanoengineering
UCSD Associate Professor develops app that helps analyze new prices after Biden’s tariffs on Chinese imports
UCSD Associate Professor develops app that helps analyze new prices after Biden’s tariffs on Chinese imports
Public Employment Relations Board denies UC’s request to block UAW strike
Public Employment Relations Board denies UC’s request to block UAW strike
NASA selects UC San Diego led projects for satellite mission proposals
NASA selects UC San Diego led projects for satellite mission proposals

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2305
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *