Court orders for UAW strike to pause

Byline photo of Carter Castillo
Carter Castillo, News Editor
Jun 7, 2024

The Orange County Superior Court issued a temporary restraining order on the UAW 4811 strike across the University of California on June 7.

This restraining order means that the strike must pause until the court comes to a full decision on its legality.

The University of California has claimed that the strike is illegal and repeatedly tried to get the Public Employment Relations Board to stop the strike, but those attempts failed.

“From the beginning, we have stated this strike was illegal and a violation of our contracts’ mutually agreed upon no-strike clauses,” said Melissa Matella, associate vice president for Systemwide Labor Relations for the UC system.

“We are extremely grateful for a pause in this strike so our students can complete their academic studies. The strike would have caused irreversible setbacks to students’ academic achievements and may have stalled critical research projects in the final quarter,” Matella added.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Carter Castillo
Carter Castillo, News Editor
Second year Comparative Politics Major and passionate student journalist. Proud owner of a 2012 Toyota Prius.
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2505
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Reports of arrested students receive holds on their accounts, some concerned about Graduation
UCSD academic workers to strike on Monday, June 3
UCSD academic workers to strike on Monday, June 3
Students continue to demonstrate in solidarity with Palestine
Students continue to demonstrate in solidarity with Palestine
Image courtesy of UC San Diego Today
$21 million gift supports UC San Diego’s efforts to link chemical and nanoengineering
UCSD Associate Professor develops app that helps analyze new prices after Biden’s tariffs on Chinese imports
UCSD Associate Professor develops app that helps analyze new prices after Biden’s tariffs on Chinese imports
Public Employment Relations Board denies UC’s request to block UAW strike
Public Employment Relations Board denies UC’s request to block UAW strike

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2505
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *