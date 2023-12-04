Latest Stories
A.S. President Lo retains position in 19-14 decision at Week 9 Senate meeting impeachment vote
New gender-neutral locker room to open in RIMAC
The Che Café responds to allegations of assault and boundary violations in its space
Photo Courtesy of Scripps Institution of Oceanography
Academic Senate approves undergraduate climate change requirement
Impeachment Efforts Against AS President Continue Ahead of Vote
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Student grievances with AS: A call to action
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
UCSD’s holiday leftovers: Fighting the fall blues
Image Courtesy of Kevin deFreitas Architects
The scramble for scheduling
Photo by Josh Hallett on Flickr
Sports journalism is dying
SDSU breaks Tritons’ hearts, wins at the buzzer
Photo by Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash
2023-24 Champions League predictions: Which teams have topped the group stages?
Thanksgiving and football: An American tradition
Photo by Fauzan Saari on Unsplash
International break: Too many games or a gleaming opportunity?
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Huang on Unsplash
An update on UC-wide housing insecurity
Artwork by Seongeun Ko
Convenience at a cost: electric scooters on campus
Editorial: UC Regents must call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Photo courtesy of Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash
It is time to put an end to America’s military-industrial complex
Photo courtesy of Jackie Hope on Unsplash
An argument for structural changes to the U.S. Supreme Court
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Greek life on college campuses: ancient roots of hazing and initiation
How to actually be productive during the holidays
A very merry Chrismukkah
Photo by Christelle BOURGEOIS on Unsplash
The Mysterious Past Lives of Pre-Loved Clothing
Storm Drain on a Halloweekend Night
“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell’s promising young man?
Fall quarter: embracing transition during Stick Season
A Christmas with Stephen King
“The Hunger Games” prequel is a villain origin story done right
My Year of Rest and Relaxation: Living on the edges of oblivion
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
An update on UC-wide housing insecurity
Jordan Nakagawa, Contributing Writer • December 4, 2023
Open tabs: An exploration of multitasking behavior
Kylie Necochea, Contributing Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
Music to my ears: KSDT’s experience in sharing music
Sydney McDonald, Contributing Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
Greek life on college campuses: ancient roots of hazing and initiation
Beliz Berik, Contributing Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
How to actually be productive during the holidays
Isabela Contreras, Senior Staff Writer • December 4, 2023
A very merry Chrismukkah
Leah Schiffer, Senior Staff Writer • December 4, 2023

2023-24 Champions League predictions: Which teams have topped the group stages?

Estefania Arroyo, Contributing Writer
December 4, 2023
Photo by Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League tournament is approaching its conclusion. The top two teams from Groups A to H will qualify for the Round of 16 and anxiously await the knockout draw to take place. With one matchweek left in group stage play, these are the top five teams most likely to crown themselves winners of this year’s UEFA Champions League. 

 

  1. Manchester City F.C.

Defending champions Manchester City lead in Group G and were one of the first teams to advance to the Round of 16. They won their first match against Red Star Belgrade, 3–1. This first victory built up confidence in the team, which led them to win their next four consecutive games. Their toughest matchup so far has been their second game against Leipzig, where the Citizens scraped a win, 3–2. Leipzig’s Loïs Openda scored twice in the first half, giving his team a two-goal advantage. However, Pep Guardiola’s team surprised soccer fans around the world with an amazing comeback. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Julián Álvarez ultimately won the match with three stunning goals. The Leipzig game was definitely a wake-up call for Manchester City, but despite falling behind on the scoreboard, they managed to control 69% of possession — a sign of their dominance. Without a doubt, Manchester City is the current favorite to win this year’s Champions League. 

 

  1. Real Madrid C.F.

Real Madrid C.F. have won every game they’ve played so far in the group stage. Madrid’s toughest competitor in the group was S.S.C. Napoli. The first match between the pair was an extremely close game, finishing 3–2 in favor of Los Blancos. Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham were the players who carried Real Madrid to this victory. In their second match against Napoli, Madrid prevailed again, 4–2. Real Madrid is looking strong to win this year’s tournament given they have solid players who score consistently, such as Bellingham and Federico Valverde. Real Madrid have obtained 14 European titles in their illustrious history and hope to conquer their 15th this season.

 

  1. Arsenal F.C.

Arsenal F.C. leads Group B. They have won four of their five games, accumulating a total of 15 goals with an impressive average of three goals per game. Arsenal demolished PSV Eindhoven in their first match of the group stage with a 4–0 victory. They were able to win both of the games played against Sevilla, scoring at least twice in each of those games. Their only defeat occurred in France against R.C. Lens, losing 2–1. Despite that loss, Arsenal was able to take revenge on Lens, defeating them on their second try in a 6–0 slaughter. Midfielder Kai Havertz was a key player in the match, setting the tone with a goal in the 13th minute. Arsenal’s remarkable triumphs in this year’s group stage make them serious contenders for this year’s Champions League.

 

  1. F.C. Barcelona

F.C. Barcelona is a fan favorite of the tournament and has pleased many soccer fans by qualifying for the Round of 16. One shot on target against Shakhtar Donetsk forced them onto a rockier route to qualifying, but, barring a tragedy against Antwerp in their final game, Xavi’s men will avoid the Europa League and await their draw in the Round of 16. Considering the bumpy path taken by the team, Barcelona’s group stage has gone smoothly, winning four of their five group stage matches so far. They have an average of two goals per match and a total of ten goals in the group stage. However, during the international break, star midfielder Gavi tore his anterior cruciate ligament putting him out of commission for the rest of the season. Losing a key player has been devastating to the fans and team, but the Blaugrana remain hopeful title contenders. 

 

  1. F.C. Bayern Munich

F.C. Bayern Munich are first in Group A after going undefeated in their first five matches. Although they drew 0–0 in Matchweek 5 against Copenhagen, Die Roten has had a positive record of 11 goals and an 88% passing accuracy with an average of over two goals per game. Harry Kane has had a fabulous group stage, scoring with ease and sending Bayern into the Round of 16. Although star midfielder Jamal Musiala was left injured in Matchweek 4 against Galatasaray S.K., Bayern Munich is a viable challenger for their seventh Champions League title.
