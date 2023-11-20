Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
Graduate Students Rally to Celebrate Anniversary of Historic UAW Strike
Graduate Students Rally to Celebrate Anniversary of Historic UAW Strike
Palestinian and Jewish students worry about tensions on campus
Palestinian and Jewish students worry about tensions on campus
Photo Courtesy of Robert Durell
BREAKING – UC President Announces Plans to Increase Student Safety throughout UC Campuses following tensions in Israel and Palestine
AS Column Week 6
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Tri-City Medical Center Partners with UC San Diego Health to Offer Accessible Healthcare
Image Courtesy of Kevin deFreitas Architects
The scramble for scheduling
Photo courtesy of Jaqueline Siapno
Jacqueline Siapno: From conflicts to classrooms
RAs Nurture Community and Wellbeing on Campus
RAs Nurture Community and Wellbeing on Campus
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
UCSD Men’s Basketball Routs La Verne 116-57
UCSD Men’s Basketball Routs La Verne 116-57
UCSD Womens Volleyball falls flat against Long Beach State
UCSD Women’s Volleyball falls flat against Long Beach State
Tritons reach semifinals of Big West tournament, lose in OT
Tritons reach semifinals of Big West tournament, lose in OT
Tritons prevail over Denver in season opener
Tritons prevail over Denver in season opener
Photo by Daniel Lin of Flickr
Suit Game: The Case for Formal Attire on NBA Sidelines
Photo courtesy of Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Daylight savings time is detrimental to our health
Artwork by Seongeun Ko
HDH’s continuing failure to fix student worker exploitation
Photo courtesy of Marjan Blan on Unsplash
Put down the phone and be bored, it’s good for you
Photo courtesy of Philippe Bout on Unsplash
We need to stop glorifying the social aspect of college
Graphic by Marcella Barneclo
American sex education fails to properly educate LGBTQ+ youth
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Image by Samantha Phan using Canva Two puppies playing with each other in the grass by Caleb Wright on Unsplash “Dishes in sink” by Harry Grout on Unsplash “A table with a bowl of red cranberries and a spoon” by Elena Leya on Unsplash “Triangle of a ham sandwich” by Suea Sivilaisith on Unsplash “Closeup photo of sliced pie on white ceramic saucer” by Element5 Digital on Unsplash “Sliced meat on brown wooden chopping board” by Karo Kujanpaa on Unsplash
An Ode to Family Traditions at Thanksgiving
The Farm Club is my number one sandwich
Showing off the sexiest subs: Ranking Mendocino Farm’s best sandwiches
3 turkey alternatives to serve this Thanksgiving
3 turkey alternatives to serve this Thanksgiving
Restaurant Review: RakiRaki Ramen
Restaurant Review: RakiRaki Ramen
MeowMeow hides under my bed, fearing BMO’s attack.
I Moved My Family Cat to College with Me… Here’s How It Went
24th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival 2023
24th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival 2023
France, army, “Napoleon”
France, army, “Napoleon”
When instruments dance: La Jolla Symphony and Chorus season opener
When instruments dance: La Jolla Symphony and Chorus season opener
Can I talk to you for a sec? – “The Golden Bachelor” Review
Can I talk to you for a sec? – “The Golden Bachelor” Review
Too clean/too heavy/too Spiritbox – “The Fear of Fear” EP Review
Too clean/too heavy/too Spiritbox – “The Fear of Fear” EP Review
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



Daylight savings time is detrimental to our health
Kendall Clarida, Contributing Writer • November 20, 2023
HDH’s continuing failure to fix student worker exploitation
Jordan Nakagawa, Contributing Writer • November 20, 2023
The scramble for scheduling
Miriya Huie, Senior Staff Writer • November 20, 2023
Jacqueline Siapno: From conflicts to classrooms
Matteo Schaffner, Contributing Staff Writer • November 20, 2023
Showing off the sexiest subs: Ranking Mendocino Farm’s best sandwiches
Emily Ito, Senior Staff Writer • November 20, 2023
An Ode to Family Traditions at Thanksgiving
Isabela Contreras, Senior Staff Writer • November 20, 2023

The scramble for scheduling

Miriya Huie, Senior Staff Writer
November 20, 2023
Image+Courtesy+of+Kevin+deFreitas+Architects
Image Courtesy of Kevin deFreitas Architects

The arrival of the UC San Diego schedule of classes always prompts campuswide discussions of enrollment pass times, prerequisites, and waitlists. For many students, it’s become a common occurrence to worry about what classes they may or may not get into. 

Seventh College junior Chanta Chea expanded on this fear.

“Especially with my later enrollment time, it does worry me that I won’t get into certain classes,” she said. Many classes required for Chea’s major aren’t offered every year, adding extra pressure each year closer to graduation.

Sixth College junior Kate Oltman said that it’s difficult to create a viable schedule in general.

“I have to be able to find classes that, one, I need to take, two, are being offered, and three, are still available, and then once you get to that, my schedule for the week is usually kind of a nightmare,” Oltman said. “I’m going to campus every single day, and especially since I live off campus, commuting is just not ideal.”

Oltman added that it’s usually difficult for her to assemble her schedule. Addressing graduation requirements while balancing class and finals times makes scheduling a stressful time period. Because of her workload and scheduling difficulties, Oltman doesn’t believe she’ll be able to graduate in just four years.

“I know a lot of people who are also in [the bioengineering] major are working outside of school,” Oltman said. “One of my lab partners is doing a wetlab kind of research and I know he’s up until 5 a.m. a lot of days. So, it’s really hard to be able to manage having enough time to do all of your classes and do everything else outside too and graduate in four years.”

Although many students struggle to build the correct schedules to meet their requirements, professors, too, face the challenges of balancing individual and departmental preferences.

Professor Ameeth Vijay, director of undergraduate studies in the literature department, shares what it’s like to build a class schedule.

“We try to maintain a balanced schedule, so there are an equal number of courses and courses that students need in each quarter,” Vijay said, “but, yeah, it’s really hard to do that.”

Vijay explained many complicating factors that make it difficult for faculty to create the ideal schedule: professors’ preferences, new hires and unexpected leaves, timing, course variety, and, notably, affording teaching assistants.

“Basically, there are these areas that tend to get higher enrollments, and then for those courses, we can choose a TA to help staff them,” Vijay said, noting that TAs are hired for the whole year rather than on a class-to-class basis. However, Vijay commented that it can be difficult to hire as many TAs as his department would want. 

“It says we need a certain number of enrollments for X number of teaching assistants, but it doesn’t actually give us that much funding,” Vijay said. He noted that after the UAW strike, with the new contracts, the university hasn’t increased funding enough to hire the required number of TAs. 

“It’s actually kind of a really thorny issue,” Vijay said.

Managing the teaching assistants and the preferences of professors is only part of the equation. Vijay revealed the most difficult part of the scheduling process for faculty: gauging student interest.

“Are you a major in the department, or does this class count for a college requirement? Does it account for a requirement in some other programs? Is it your interest? Is it just the right time slot for you?” Vijay questioned. “What are the major things that draw student interest? I think we have not a very great idea what the major and less major factors are.”

Chea described her reasoning behind picking classes.

“Usually it is a ‘works with my schedule’ thing, at least with my [visual arts] classes, because, like I said, it’s usually only offered once a year and there’s usually only one professor, so I can’t be too picky with those,” she said.

For Chea, though, there’s another concern when it comes to organizing her schedule: safety.

“I take public transportation, and I’d rather get back to my apartment before the sun goes down,” Chea said. “I had to pass up a lot of the evening classes because I personally don’t feel comfortable commuting that late.” Chea reported that most visual arts classes are in the evening, eliminating many of her options when trying to create a suitable schedule.

Vijay noted that professors don’t have control over exact course times, either. “For that, faculty just submit our preferences to the university and then they tell us what our schedule is, basically,” he said. “So we don’t really have a lot of autonomy over that.”

Even once ideal schedules are planned out, students must actually enroll in the classes they desire. That happens through the WebReg website.

“It’s like if Ticketmaster was for courses,” Oltman quipped. “You have to constantly watch the time, and it always takes a minute or two to update and say, ‘hey, you’re good to put in your classes now.’ And then by that time, all your classes are already gone because everybody else has been spamming and sitting and waiting and hoping and praying that they get their classes.”

Availability of course seats is an issue for many UCSD students. In an attempt to combat the complete absence of classes for those with later enrollment times, UCSD implemented its two-pass enrollment system. 

In the two-pass enrollment process, students have two different assigned scheduling times, during which they can sign up for a limited number of units. Waitlists do not begin until the second pass, and pass times are determined by number of credits completed. 

According to an interview with the Office of the Registrar, UCSD began its two-pass enrollment system in May 2012, and other campuses, such as UC Merced, have modeled their systems after UCSD’s.

“I get it conceptually, so it’s not like people who have the earliest pass times can just grab all the classes and then they’re just guaranteed to be gone,” Oltman commented. “It’s just really annoying to keep track of multiple times that you have to schedule your classes, and then it’s kind of disheartening watching it between your first pass and second pass, watching all the classes you need get taken up because you can’t waitlist until second pass.”

Chea mentioned struggling with the unit limit on second pass in regards to waitlists. 

“It’s hard to decide if I should waitlist in the class that is my first choice and kind of play a lottery with that, or just use my units for a class I know I’m going to get into but I might not enjoy as much,” she said.

Scheduling is a combination of many individuals’ and departments’ efforts as factors like timing, interest, availability, and funding struggle to find a balance. As Vijay put it, “It’s a very inexact science.” Still, students and faculty alike strive to create functional plans for graduation and student success across departments.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Photo courtesy of Jaqueline Siapno
Jacqueline Siapno: From conflicts to classrooms
Graduate Students Rally to Celebrate Anniversary of Historic UAW Strike
Graduate Students Rally to Celebrate Anniversary of Historic UAW Strike
Palestinian and Jewish students worry about tensions on campus
Palestinian and Jewish students worry about tensions on campus
Photo Courtesy of Robert Durell
BREAKING - UC President Announces Plans to Increase Student Safety throughout UC Campuses following tensions in Israel and Palestine
Photo provided by Marjan Blan on Unsplash
Put down the phone and be bored, it’s good for you
RAs Nurture Community and Wellbeing on Campus
RAs Nurture Community and Wellbeing on Campus
More in Features
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Roger’s Community Garden: A hub for sustainable farming and student engagement
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
Kobey’s Swap Meet is a state of mind
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
About the Contributor
Miriya Huie, Staff Writer
Exploring different styles of writing to find a better world.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *