Latest Stories
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
IMAGE: AS Office of the President Public Statement to Request for Apology
IMAGE: Full Request for Apology from Senators and Latine Orgs in Regards to President Lo’s behavior
Associated Students introduces funding caps for campus organizations
Associated Students introduces funding caps for campus organizations
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
All eyes on the new marketplaces
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Fear and Loathing on Library Walk
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
Relax and unwind at The Zone study lounge
Image courtesy of Sarah Deitcher
Among the Alps
Image Courtesy of Erik Drost on Flickr
Dame Time Forever
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
NBA Preseason Predictions: Who will be the next NBA champion?
Tritons Overcome Two-Set Deficit in Thrilling Win
Tritons Overcome Two-Set Deficit in Thrilling Win
Photo by Anders Krøgh Jørgensen on Unsplash
Life as a Chargers Fan
Art by Joan Chong for the UCSD Guardian
The first-round bye: MLB’s most polarizing phenomenon
Photo provided by: Sunguk Kim
An argument against hatred in a time of conflict
Artwork by Ava Bayley
The danger of research taking precedence over students’ educational experience
Photo Provided by Element5 Digital
Vote yes on combining UCs academic worker unions
The cost of monotony: UCSD’s architectural shift
The cost of monotony: UCSD’s architectural shift
Art by Ava Bayley for the UCSD Guardian
Sports Federations: Balancing Equity and Inclusivity
UC San Diegos Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
UC San Diego’s Global Center: Charting a path to a climate-resilient future and water security
Image Courtesy of Erik Jepsen
UC San Diego faculty devise flexible earbud sensors to monitor body activity
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Medicine receives $9.5 million dollar award for research in cybersecurity health care
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UCSD Researchers Develop Spherical Nanoparticles from Plant Viruses to Treat Pests
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
UC San Diego Researchers Advance Research on Non-Invasive Brain Studies
Photo by Alyson McPhee on Unsplash
5 quick and easy recipes under 30 minutes
Restaurant Review: Prince Street Pizza
Restaurant Review: Prince Street Pizza
https://www.amazon.co.uk/AIRPLANE-Robert-Stack/dp/B00FYH0LA8 https://pixar.fandom.com/wiki/WALL•E_(character) https://www.gamespot.com/articles/miles-teller-has-spoken-with-tom-cruise-about-top-gun-3/1100-6505391/ https://www.amazon.com/Little-Miss-Sunshine-Abigail-Breslin/dp/B000M2SM92?nodl=1&dplnkId=a2d9cbf0-7fb0-4beb-80b6-038ea307e3ac https://www.filmandglory.com/babylon-review-in-the-frenzy-of-the-most-chaotic-ecstasy/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/miles-teller-has-spoken-with-tom-cruise-about-top-gun-3/1100-6505391/
Movies on the move: A plane and simple guide to airplane movies
Photo by Siora Photography on Unsplash
5 ways to avoid early onset burnout
Photo by Robyn Budlender on Unsplash
Chronicles of a Student Teacher: Picture books aren’t just for kids
A fairytale evening: Sleeping Beauty ballet
A fairytale evening: Sleeping Beauty ballet
Keeping each other afloat: “the rest” boygenius
Keeping each other afloat: “the rest” boygenius
Can you hear the music? — Oppenheimer in 70mm
Can you hear the music? — Oppenheimer in 70mm
Vagabon: Sorry I Haven’t Called
Vagabon: Sorry I Haven’t Called
Yuele: softscars - a bloody love letter
Yuele: softscars – a bloody love letter
Volume 56 – Issue 30
Volume 56 - Issue 29
Volume 56 – Issue 29
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: UCSD Women’s Soccer vs. Long Beach State
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: The Día De Los Muertos Celebration at UCSD
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Blacks Beach
Photo Essay: NSSA Surf Competition Makes Waves at Black’s Beach
100 Gecs Sell Out SOMA with Iconic Chaos
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay: Horizons Concert
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay Review: Rocky Horror Show
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: Mi Vida Logan
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD
Photo Essay: NIKKI Concert at UCSD



The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian



IMAGE: AS Office of the President Public Statement to Request for Apology
Kaitlin Lee, News Editor • October 23, 2023
IMAGE: Full Request for Apology from Senators and Latine Orgs in Regards to President Lo's behavior
Kaitlin Lee, News Editor • October 23, 2023
A digital dilemma: Technology in the classroom
Vivian Dueker, Features Editor • October 23, 2023
All eyes on the new marketplaces
Miriya Huie, Senior Staff Writer • October 23, 2023
Dame Time Forever
Vishnu Vijayakumar, Contributing Writer • October 23, 2023
NBA Preseason Predictions: Who will be the next NBA champion?
Jake Lannon, Senior Staff Writer • October 23, 2023

NBA Preseason Predictions: Who will be the next NBA champion?

Jake Lannon, Senior Staff Writer
October 23, 2023
Photo+by+Markus+Spiske+on+Unsplash
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

After an offseason of excitement — with Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday being traded to the Boston Celtics, and Jordan Poole being traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul — the 2023-24 NBA season is ready to begin. With a new year of basketball on the horizon, what matters now is who will be the next NBA champion. Continue reading to find out why I believe that a certain team in the Eastern Conference will dominate this year’s season.  

 

Rookie of the Year: Victor Wembanyana

Victor Wembanyama is the clear front-runner for Rookie of the Year after being the number one overall pick in this past draft. Wembanyama was already playing tough competition in the French basketball league, so his adjustment to the NBA should not be a slow one. What helps Wemby is his video game-esque size and athleticism; at 7 ‘4, he can dribble like a point guard and pull up from three like Steph Curry. Looking at his preseason stats only reinforces my confidence in him; Wembanyama averaged 19.4 points per game and 2.8 blocks per game while averaging only 20 minutes per game. Wembanyama should be the runaway favorite for this award. 

 

Defensive Player of the Year: Evan Mobley 

Evan Mobley has been hailed as one of the best defenders in the league since he was drafted in 2021. Mobley is only 22 years old, and this season, he will improve further to prove himself as one of the better big men in the NBA. Last season, Mobley finished in the top three in DPOY voting, so the voters have already noticed how strong Mobley is on the defensive end. He averaged 1.5 blocks per game and boasted a 108 defensive rating (estimate of points allowed per 100 possessions), the second-lowest rating amongst all the candidates for DPOY last season. Mobley will take the jump on the defensive end that will inevitably win him his first DPOY.  

 

Most Improved Player: Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Washington Wizards this offseason, where he’ll now get to lead his own team. Poole will have the freedom to score as many points as possible for the Wizards, which, in recent years of this award, has been the main reason why the candidate won. Poole will probably go from the 20 points per game he averaged last season to around 26 points per game and may possibly even make his first All-Star appearance. Ultimately, his statistical output on a bad Wizards team will lead him to the Most Improved Player award.

 

Coach of the Year: Mark Daigneault 

The Oklahoma City Thunder head coach, Mark Daigneault, has the best chance to win this award, as his young roster is only improving. The Thunder finished as the 10th seed in the West at 40-42 last season while missing integral pieces due to injury. Chet Holmgren, the team’s second overall draft pick, has recovered from his injury and is returning to the Thunder, which will be a huge boost to the team. Young superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will prove why most people think he is a top 10 player in the world. This Thunder roster will cement themselves as a playoff team in the west, which will help Daigneault win Coach of the Year.

 

Most Valuable Player: Jayson Tatum

The MVP this year will be Jayson Tatum. Picking the Celtics’ star is a hot take, but I believe this will finally be the year for Tatum. The MVP award is usually about who has the strongest narrative in the eyes of the voters and the media. The majority of the other candidates are facing voter fatigue and negative storylines. Tatum finished 4th in MVP voting last season while averaging 30 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game, and his team finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. This year, Tatum will find himself leading the best team in the league while having a career year in most statistical categories — building him the perfect narrative to win his first MVP award. 

 

NBA Champion: Boston Celtics

I believe that this year’s Boston Celtics will dominate the Eastern Conference and walk their way to the NBA finals. They’ve been close the last two years, making the Eastern Conference Finals both years and losing in the NBA Finals in 2022. The additions of point guard Jrue Holiday and power forward Kristaps Porzingis will push this team over the line. In Holiday, the Celtics added a reliable third scoring option on the team and brought in a lockdown defender at the point guard position. Holiday is also a reliable playmaker, which the Celtics haven’t had in the past few years. From the outside looking in, it seems the Celtics have addressed a lot of their weaknesses this offseason, setting them up for the title of 2023-24 NBA Champions. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Image Courtesy of Erik Drost on Flickr
Dame Time Forever
Tritons Overcome Two-Set Deficit in Thrilling Win
Tritons Overcome Two-Set Deficit in Thrilling Win
Photo by Anders Krøgh Jørgensen on Unsplash
Life as a Chargers Fan
Art by Joan Chong for the UCSD Guardian
The first-round bye: MLB’s most polarizing phenomenon
A look back: UCSD’s 2022-23 athletics season
A look back: UCSD’s 2022-23 athletics season
NFL 1st quarter power rankings: Is your team in the top 5?
NFL 1st quarter power rankings: Is your team in the top 5?
About the Contributor
Jake Lannon, Sports Writer
4th year Communications major. Looking to work professionally in the field of sports media in the future and you should all read my articles no matter what.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$140
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *