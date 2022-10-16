A.S. Council Week 3: New Undergraduate Requirements and New A.S. Website

At their Week 3 meeting on Oct. 12, the A.S. Council listened to special presentations from fellow A.S. Senators and students.

First, CCO Rosario presented his capstone project, where he discussed how the A.S. website is inaccessible and not user-friendly. They advocated for a website that would better represent A.S by implementing a CMS website, which would improve transparency and accessibility.

Next, the Office of Transportation and Transformation, sponsored by A.S. President Sky Yang, advocated for the helmet access program, which would provide students with $10 bike and skate helmets and $10 high quality U-Locks that would help prevent bike theft on campus. Then, the Office of Food and Housing, also sponsored by Yang, presented their budget of approximately $30,000 for the Triton Food Pantry Operations, and how they are planning additional programs to help with food insecurity on campus.

The Civic Engagement Office, sponsored by VP External Nikki Saito, gave a presentation on the revised fall budget and where they would like to put more money towards, such as TritonsVote, outreach, marketing, and on-campus polling. They want to encourage students to be more involved in voting and are opening a voting center at Geisel Library from Oct. 29 to Nov. 8.

Additionally, the Undergraduate Council, sponsored by VP Rhianen Callahan, announced some new requirements for UC San Diego undergraduate students. The first was requiring undergraduates to complete six units of in-person courses in a quarter for one year, with the in-person course defined as having at least 50% of instruction occur in a face-to-face manner. Callahan clarified that they want to make sure that UCSD does not become an “online” school and to guarantee that students are still getting the in-person experience.

Moreover, Callahan introduced a new law which calls for the establishment of one lower-division general education pathway that could meet the academic requirements necessary for transfer admission. Sixth College will be adding two new courses to their curriculum for their writing project. UCSD also wants to introduce a new B.S. in Mathematical Biology. Lastly, Callahan introduced a petition to change Roger Revelle College’s general education requirements for transfer students, which included adding an upper-division Humanities course, removing one physical and biological science course, and requiring one course of calculus and two from an approved list.

A.S. Council meetings take place at 6 p.m. every Wednesday and are open to students. Students can participate in these meetings by joining their Zoom link or tuning in on Facebook Live.

Editor’s Note: We were not able to track down the name of CCO Rosario’s full name nor identify what title CCO stands for. We will update the article with this information later when able.

Art by Ava Bayley for the UCSD Guardian