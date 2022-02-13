AS Council Brief: Weeks 5 and 6

Week 5

During the A.S. Council’s Week 5 meeting on Feb. 2, the senators updated the council about their projects. They also provided information pertaining to the impact of COVID-19 on the students of UC San Diego.

First, Thurgood Marshall College Senator Ashley Jones works for Marshall College Advising and noticed that a lot of students ask questions that college advising can’t answer. Senator Jones expressed interest in doing a project based on issues that students indicate they need assistance with through a survey or Webtool. After answering the questions, they would be provided with a direct option of where to reach out and how to get the specific help they need immediately.

Next, Seventh College Senator Ian Fosth discussed his project of drafting a committee that lets students talk about how COVID-19 changes things for them. He would like to hear more from student input about how the committee can better help them transition and get the help they need in the midst of the pandemic.

Furthermore, Senator Fosth discussed the discrepancy with the university’s COVID-19 dashboard versus other campuses: UCSD’s dashboard doesn’t include the number of vaccinated students and faculty but will begin adding these numbers by the start of Spring Quarter.

Engineering Senator Samir Nomani underscored the need for funding mechanisms and grants for engineering organization projects. Moreover, he stated that during the University Centers Advisory Board (UCAB) meeting, they approved the renewal of the Price Center COVID vaccination site for Winter Quarter. It will now be open from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Price Center will also distribute one KN-95 mask per student per day at the moment.

Freshman Senator Michelle Griffith mentioned that she is trying to find more sustainable ways to get rid of single-use plastics, including better packaging in Housing Dining Hospitality markets and different bins for different recyclable materials (paper, plastics, etc.). Arts and Humanities Senator Rhianen Callahan asked if Senator Griffith has reached out to the AVP Environmental Justice Affairs office and Griffith said they have reached out to Courtney Washington, the AVP, and are planning to work with them.

Next, Arts and Humanities Senator Callahan discussed her project of hosting a writing workshop, which will take place on Feb. 22. Callahan added that there will be a rally at the chancellor’s mansion on Feb. 16 for housing justice and stronger contracts for students.

John Muir College Senator Serena Zheng highlighted how hard it is for the students in Camp Snoopy to have access to food, since they are located far from the dining halls. Senator Zheng updated the council about the Camp Snoopy food project to increase their access to food. She is working with the HDH director to install three vending machines (snacks, water, drinks) at Camp Snoopy. Moreover, the prices of items sold in these machines are cheaper than in markets.

John Muir College Senator Daosiri Rattanamansuang informed the council that her starship robot delivery is not feasible because it will cost too much after she had a meeting with the HDH director.

Lastly, VP Campus Affairs Isaac Lara called for the senators to update the student body of what projects everyone is working on and wants to summarize the work the council is doing to the senate. Moreover, the A.S. winter retreat is scheduled Week 8 weekend and mandatory for assembly. The A.S. Council will start professional development workshops at the end of this quarter.

Week 6

During the A.S. Council’s Week 6 meeting on Feb. 9, the senators discussed the recent updates with Price Center and the alleged scandal with the California State University Chancellor. They also further discussed their updates about their current projects.

First, Senator Lopez highlighted her project where students could use Minecraft to host a virtual social platform to connect with students. Lopez hopes to provide students with a fun way to connect students, despite the pandemic.

Next, Senator Samir Nomani’s group managed to increase the hours of Price Center. Starting Jan. 14, Price Center will be open till 11 p.m. on weekdays and weekends till 9 p.m.. The hope is that Price Center will be open until 2 a.m. in Spring Quarter. Furthermore, UCAB is looking for ideas of how to spend their special project fund.

Senator Eng was just appointed to Executive Director of Campus Performances and the Event Office Search Committee and is looking for an Executive Director for Performance Arts to handle all things related to the amphitheater.

Lastly, Arts and Humanities Senator Callahan mentioned that the “CSU Chancellor, Joseph Castro, is under fire over his handling of sexual harassment allegations.” He allegedly handled questionable behavior by the former president of student affairs by allowing him to quietly retire and providing him a glowing letter of recommendation. There have been many sexual scandals, especially involving the sorority and fraternity life at CSU Fresno, but the Chancellor has done nothing about it.

A.S. Council meetings take place at 6 p.m. every Wednesday and are open to students. Students can participate in these meetings by joining the Zoom link or joining on Facebook Live.

