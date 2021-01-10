UC Chancellors Discuss Possible Tuition Increase

University of California chancellors are considering a tuition increase in order to mitigate the financial impact that the UC System faces in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the UC Board of Regents had a proposed five-year plan to raise tuition by 2 percent for undergraduate students, but the vote was postponed as the pandemic increased in severity.

“We’ve been eating at our fat for a long time and what I’m saying now is that we’re down to the bone,” UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “Even though this is not a perfect time for a tuition increase, it is a good time to start thinking about it.”

A university-wide tuition increase, in part, would provide the university with greater funds to increase financial aid and manage campus costs. However, the increase could become burdensome to students and families who may currently struggle with financing higher education or who would if the tuition were to increase.

Stett Holbrook, the Senior Communications Strategist for the UC Office of the President, provided The UCSD Guardian with the UCOP’s statement regarding potential tuition changes through email correspondence.

“Early in the pandemic, the University of California decided not to raise systemwide tuition and fees for the 2020–21 academic year, in recognition of the uncertainty and anxiety that the pandemic was already creating for students and families,” Stett said. “In fact, the University has held tuition flat for eight of the past nine years.”

Regardless, the University finds it necessary to continue to explore ways to increase funding for rising costs.

“[However], the University must and will explore long-term ways to support the operating costs of instruction, academic advising, and student services, among other priorities in the midst of the budget-related challenges of the pandemic,” Stett said.

The most recent approved vote to hike tuition was in 2014: the UC Board of Regents authorized a five-year plan to increase student tuition by up to 5 percent per year. When passed seven years ago, the decision was met by protests from students throughout the state and UC system.

In his interview with The Los Angeles Times, Khosla furthered the discussion surrounding UCSD’s campus. At the campus, fall enrollment in 2020 reached unprecedented levels despite the fact that the University expected lower enrollment rates due to the pandemic.

Khosla told The LA Times that despite the increased University revenue brought about by enrollment rates, the University should still begin the tuition conversation in the imminent future. Khosla also said that the campus is now able to postpone pandemic-related layoffs until the summer of 2021.

“By investing in UC, you’re literally investing in the state and job creation, technology creation, economic development,” Khosla also said to The LA Times.

Associated Students Financial Controller and Eleanor Roosevelt College senior Nicholas Butler recognizes the potential benefits and detriments that would arise as a result of a tuition increase.

“On one side, there’s a clear detriment that if you raise tuition, that’s gonna negatively impact students,” Butler said. “As a working student, I know that would negatively affect someone in my position. On the other hand, raising tuition would allow for a greater financial aid for students who need it and it would also be able to make sure that all employees stay employed if tuition was raised. […] I would lean more towards the negative [perspective] at this point — that it is more harmful than beneficial.”

The discussion of a tuition hike has been coupled with the possibility of new funding from the state government. The UC Board of Regents will meet on Jan. 20 to review the 2021–22 proposed budget plan from Governor Gavin Newsom; the meeting will occur directly after the ending of the 2 p.m. closed session meeting.

On Jan. 8, the UC Board of Regents Chair John A. Pérez and UC President Michael V. Drake disclosed that the proposed budget will provide the University with $136.3 million in continuous funding and $225.3 million in one-time funding. According to their issued statement, the budget will fund UC Programs in Medical Education, UC’s California Institutes for Science and Innovation, student mental health services, and energy efficiency projects — among other things.

“We thank Gov. Newsom for these critical investments in UC students and California’s future, especially given the fiscal uncertainty during COVID-19,” Pérez and Drake said. “We will collaborate with the governor and Legislature in the months ahead to secure additional funding and continue our University’s vital work of expanding access and affordability for California students, delivering quality health care, and driving the state’s economic recovery.”

It is not yet clear at the time of publication if or how this budget will impact the future possibility of tuition hikes. The Guardian will continue to monitor discussions and update information regarding tuition increases as they become available.

