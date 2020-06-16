Senior Sendoff: Alex Liang

I joined the Guardian as an artist in October of my very first year at UCSD, 2015, and have stuck with it and its art team for almost five years up until June 2020.

I’ve created dozens of illustrations for articles throughout the years, and I have saved every one that was physically printed.

This last year has been a trip, from filling in for recruitment twice to the quarantine leaving all illustrations on articles online only. Though I’m sad to leave the team, I understand the paper will be in the good hands of talented people.

Thank you for these years and all the great experiences!