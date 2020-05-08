Breaking: UCSD to Convert Lot P782 into COVID-19 Testing Site

This article is a part of our news series on the COVID-19 pandemic. For information on how to prevent the spread of the virus, click here.

UC San Diego’s Department of Transportation announced on May 8 that parking lot P782 , which is located by the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology Gemini Science, will be used as a COVID-19 testing site beginning May 11. This testing site will be set up as a part of UCSD’s “Return to Learn” program, which was announced earlier this week.

The Department of Transportation’s announcement was sent to recipients of their “First to Know” mailing list. Due to the construction of this testing site, visitors will not be able to park in lot P782 for the indefinite future.

“For the duration of this closure, lot P701 at the Triton Baseball Stadium replaces lot P782 as the Supersaver lot where no parking fee is required on weekends and the daily rate is just $3.00 Monday – Friday,” the department wrote.

The initial phase of the Return to Learn testing, which will begin on May 11, is self-administered. As of May 8, the university has not clarified whether the COVID-19 testing at lot P782 site would be only available for UCSD students and faculty, or if this site will be available for members of the greater San Diego community.

This is a breaking story, and The UCSD Guardian has contacted the university for further comment. The article will be updated with any further developments.

Photo courtesy of UC San Diego.