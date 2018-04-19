Tritons Face Off Against Point Loma and Azusa Pacific

Point Loma University (4/10/18)

UC San Diego’s men’s tennis team opened their week of play against Point Loma University. In their first meeting earlier this year, the Tritons soundly defeated the Sea Lions 8-1. This time, Point Loma flipped the script, defeating UCSD 6-3.

In doubles, the Tritons dropped two out of three total rounds. UCSD’s No. 1 team, sophomores Marc Isaia and Sreeganesh Manoharan, won their match 8-6. Only two Tritons emerged victorious out of singles play. Isaia and junior Richard Han won their singles matches.

Azusa Pacific University (4/13/18)

Last Friday, the UCSD men’s tennis team faced off against Azusa Pacific University. UCSD opened their season against Azusa Pacific and were soundly defeated 8-1. In their last home game of the season, the Tritons, while more resilient, once again fell short of the Cougars, losing 6-3.

UCSD began the contest, winning one out of three doubles matches. The Tritons No. 2 team — seniors Eric Tseng and Justin Zhang — defeated their opponents 8-3. In singles play, UCSD won two of six matches. Zhang and freshman Eskil Jarlskog won their matches, both winning in three sets.