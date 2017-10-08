UC San Diego Inducts Four New Members into Hall of Fame

UC San Diego Athletics inducted four Tritons into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, October 8, 2017. Softball, Swimming & Diving, Basketball, and Soccer, the four inductees came from different disciplines, but all four of were living embodiments of excellence the UC San Diego athletics program is known for.

The ceremony began by honoring the anniversaries of three championship teams: the 1993 men’s golf team, the 1997 women’s volleyball team, and the 1997 women’s soccer team. These three teams were remembered for their championship runs and their contribution to the culture that underlies UC San Diego Athletics.

The first inductee, Dana Chaiken, played softball (1988–1991) and filled the record books during her stint as a Triton. Known as a consummate competitor, Chaiken still holds 12 top-10 records for UCSD softball. Quite an accomplishment.

Rosanna Delurgio, a Triton for UCSD Swimming & Diving from 2001–2005, was inducted next. Delurgio was an eight-time NCAA Division II national champion (six individual, two relay). Three times she swept the 100- and 200-yard breastroke national title (2003, 2004, and 2005). A paragon of excellence, Delurgio’s induction was more than fitting.

Tim Rapp was up next for the Hall of Fame inductees. A bona-fide scorer, Rapp holds the highest scoring average (20.7) in the UCSD basketball record books. He scored 659 in the 1990–1991 season, a feat that puts him at No. 1 for total single-season points at UCSD.

During his induction speech, Rapp expressed his love for the Triton family. To the Hall of Fame inductee, there were two critical decisions in life: where one went to college and who one married. Rapp made it clear to the people present that deciding to go to UCSD was the perfect decision.

To conclude the ceremony, the Hall of Fame honored Derek Armstrong. Armstrong coached UCSD Men’s Soccer from 1982–2007, holding a career record of 326–148(.684) over 26 seasons. Under his guidance, UCSD won three national championships (NCAA Division III 1988, 1991, and 1993). In 1988, the men’s team finished with its only undefeated season so far at 23–0–2. Armstrong truly was one of the most successful coaches to grace UC San Diego Athletics.