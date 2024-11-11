2024-25 UEFA Champions League: Group stages round-up

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League started in September with 36 clubs hungry for a spot in the knockout phase. With four of the eight group stage matches played so far, some teams have surprised while others have underperformed. The UCSD Guardian takes a look back at this year’s Champions League so far, highlighting some of the top stories of the competition.

Biggest upset this week: Real Madrid’s 1–3 loss to AC Milan

Before Tuesday’s unexpected 1–3 loss to AC Milan, Real Madrid was unbeaten in their last 15 home games in the Champions League. Despite dominating possession, Real Madrid struggled to break the Italian side down; Los Blancos’ only goal came from a Vinicius Junior penalty in the 23rd minute. After this performance, Real Madrid dropped to No. 18 in the Champions League table — a shocking placement for the reigning champions. In their fifth match, the team will face a resurgent Liverpool F.C. at Anfield with hopes of getting back to winning ways.

Match of the week: FC Barcelona’s 5–2 performance

The Culers have managed to net 55 goals in 16 games across all competitions in 2024-25, the most of any team from the big-five European leagues. Their offensive game also translated to the Champions League, with Barcelona winning three consecutive games by scoring three or more goals. On Wednesday, Barcelona continued their astounding performances, winning 5–2 against Crvena Zvezda.

Forward Raphinha was the man of the match, scoring a goal and assisting two. The Brazilian’s first assist came early in the match through a free kick into the box; the cross resulted in an Inigo Martinez goal, whose diving header found the bottom left corner of the net. Raphinha’s second assist came 2 minutes before halftime. His shot to the bottom right corner struck the post and rebounded to forward Robert Lewandowski, who reacted quickly and scored the second goal for the Culers. Lewandowski also scored the third goal of the match from close range, assisted by defender Jules Kounde. Raphinha’s goal would then be presented to him in the box, where he shot the ball into the bottom left corner of the net. The fifth and final goal of the match was also assisted by Kounde; midfielder Fermin Lopez then showcased his great footwork skills to get the ball and fired it into the back of the net.

Biggest surprise: Liverpool F.C.

Liverpool’s winning streak has shocked football fans and experts. The Reds have won all four of their matches played so far, putting them in first place in the UEFA Champions League standings. Forward Luis Diaz has scored the most goals for Liverpool so far in the competition this season, netting a hat trick against Leverkusen on Tuesday.

In their first match against AC Milan, The Reds cruised to victory in a 4–1 win. They have topped the table ever since, beating Bologna 2–0 and defeating RB Leipzig 1–0. After their 4–0 win over Leverkusen, Liverpool looks to be the team to beat in this year’s Champions League.

Most overrated: Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

The French team was one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League but have not been able to prove themselves so far this season. PSG have only won one of their four matches, a 1–0 win against Girona in matchweek one. Les Parisiens were only able to secure the victory through a last-minute mistake by Girona’s goalkeeper in extra time.

Luis Enrique’s men need to focus before making their trip to Allianz Arena where they will battle Bayern Munich, who have won two and lost two matches in this year’s Champions League. This game will determine how PSG will move forward in the remainder of the tournament.